There's summer glow, and then there's holiday glow — you know the type. It's a more opulent, extra shimmery version that draws on the twinkling lights, tinsel, and glistening snow that appears in the winter, providing you with plenty of inspiration. To help you draw from these elements for the most dazzling, festive looks, there's Danessa Myricks Beauty's holiday sets. Freshly launched, these kits serve as staples for any upcoming festivities, but are just as applicable for any time of year.

The brand is well aware of what its fans crave once the holidays sweep in and, in turn, created six sets that have ample shimmer and plenty of dew to satiate said craving. Available on Danessa Myricks Beauty's website, there are three different kits featuring three tubes each of the multipurpose, cult-favorite Colorfix, mini versions of the Dew Wet Balm and Beauty Oil, and two options for purchasing a trio of Illuminating Veil Minis.

Anyone can get excited about a good holiday kit, but the perks of Danessa Myricks' products is that most are multitaskers. This is exactly why the Colorfix formulas, which come in a dreamy multitude of shades and finishes, are so often raved about. And now these lip, face, and eye-safe creamy pigments are spotlighted in the 2020 holiday kits.

These new gift-worthy $30 trios come in three sparkling colorways — coppers and golds, pinks and lilacs, and black and grays. They're the same price as the Illuminating Veil three-packs, which feature the brand's beloved long-wear cream highlighters that are viable options for wearing on both your face and body.

Continuing your equation to maximum winter glow are the two mini versions of the Dew Wet Balm and Beauty Oil, which come together in one kit ($22). The balm can be applied on top of powder formulas (or alone) and the oil can step in as a nourishing replacement for any ordinary oil already in your routine. Although they're festive kits, together, you can achieve glassy, glowy skin year-round.

Complete all your holiday looks and check off your shopping list with the shimmer-laden kits, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.