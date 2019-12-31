The Best-Selling Skin Care From CVS This Year Define 2019's Beauty Trends

As soon as the clock strikes midnight and the ball drops in Times Square, 2020 officially will have arrived — but that said, the beauty trends you (and everyone else) undoubtedly adopted throughout 2019 are just as, well, trendy. And what better place to review the changing beauty landscape that evolved this year than to take a look at CVS' best-selling skincare products in 2019? As you know, the drugstore chain has a well-stocked beauty department, and you can almost trace the rise of certain ingredients or products just by looking at what CVS shoppers frequently bought.

Take the endlessly buzzy hyaluronic acid for example; as skin care grew more and more popular over the course of 2019, the easy-to-use hydrator found its way into more and more products. Or, just look at how many moisturizers in general landed on CVS' list: Six of the 15 best-sellers listed below have something to do with adding hydration to your skin (because hey, everyone loves a glow).

Ahead, 15 of CVS' skincare best-sellers from 2019, in no particular order.

1. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Hyaluronic acid became a household name in 2019 — with the fan-favorite L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum rising to drugstore fame alongside it.

2. Peach Slices Acne Patches

The sister brand to Peach & Lily, Peach Slices — and its Acne Spot Dots — won a best-selling spot at CVS in 2019 and 2018.

3. Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Eye Cream

Burt's Bees' Renewal Firming Eye Cream is formulated with bakuchiol, a plant-based retinoid alternative that quickly became a trend.

4. Physicians Formula Rosé All Day Moisturizer SPF 30 Day Cream

Spiked with an extra dose of SPF, the Physicians Formula Rosé All Day Moisturizer also delivers a boost of vitamin C.

5. Bliss That's Incredi-Peel: Spa-Strength Glycolic Resurfacing Pads

Stronger than your typical drugstore glycolic acid treatment, Bliss' That's Incredi-Peel pads offer a 10 percent concentration of the chemical exfoliator.

6. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol Cream

As its name implies, Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol Cream taps into the power of two cult-favorite ingredients — and retails for just under $30.

7. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

An established favorite for skincare enthusiasts, the multipurpose CeraVe Moisturizing Cream deserves a spot on any top-selling list.

8. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

It's hard to choose which is more eye catching: The fact that the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water has a whopping 30,100 reviews (and counting) or that it's under $10.

Handy, portable, and still a best-seller amongst fans, the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes remained a hit with shoppers in 2019.

Even though it has a nearly perfect rating from 500 reviews, the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream still clocks in for well under your typical moisturizer price.

Yup, that Pixi Glow Tonic. Perpetually a drugstore gem, this affordable exfoliating tonic tops CVS' list, too.

Four versions of this best-selling The Crème Shop Fusion Sheet Mask are available: "Roses are Red and Violets are Blue", "Charcoal Lemonade", "Charcoal Almond", and "Honey-Lavender."

13. Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Detoxifying Paper Mask

At just $3.59, this Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Detoxifying Paper Mask has a 4.3-star rating out of more than 2,500 reviews.

14. Burt's Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes with Rose Water

Another Burt's Bees hit, the Micellar Cleansing Towelettes with Rose Water are soaked with the on-trend ingredient.

15. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Rounding out the list is the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser , an easy-to-use product that cleanses without stripping your skin.