When it comes to your wardrobe, there's nothing you should be as particular about as your intimates collection. As your new at-home uniform emphasizes comfort, you may have given in to skipping a brassiere (and maybe even underwear) altogether. But, Cuup's Summer Collection is what might just convince you to bring back your base layer again.

"We believe that your 'go-to' essential doesn’t have to be ordinary," shares Abby Morgan, Cuup's co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, explaining that the newest color launch — a rich, deep blue — was inspired by the classic mark of ink on paper. "For us, this color evokes creativity and self-expression. It’s a classic color but is made new with each woman who wears it." The new colorway is the latest take on the brands' Core collection which includes six of its most beloved styles. The Balconette and Scoop bras are rendered in the brands signature cozy mesh fabric, both retailing for $68. Additionally, the solid Scoop bra which offers a little more support than its mesh sisters also gets the Ink update for $68, as well. And no luxe intimates are complete without a bottom counterpart of which you have three silhouettes to choose from: the high-waisted Bikini and cheeky Thong styles are priced at $18 each. "The simplicity of our product’s design allows for us to have fun, and explore a large range of colors that might not traditionally be seen in lingerie," explains Morgan.

CUUP

CUUP CUUP

CUUP

To launch the newest color collection, the brand tapped model Tina Kunakey to Creative Direct the latest campaign which was shot on a farm in France with her friend Morgane Lay. The shoot embodies both the relaxed attitude many women have about intimates at the moment and further provides inspiration for lingerie as everyday outerwear. Pair a bra with high-rise denim jeans and a sheer blouse or even button-down bowling shirt, leaving a few unbuttoned for a relaxed Summer ensemble.

If a bra has felt like an unnecessary step in your routine lately, Morgan takes an alternate view. "For me, putting on a bra is a morning ritual. It’s an act of self-care," she explains. "'I'm able to mentally shift into work mode ... even if that work is at home."

CUUP

CUUP

If you're ready to update your intimates collection for your current mood and environment, try the latest from the brand, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.