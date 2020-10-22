October: the time for skin care transitions and channeling preliminary holiday makeup aesthetics. Credo Beauty's Friends & Family Sale has come at precisely the right moment to make those obligatory seasonal beauty swaps ethical, sustainable, and toxin-free.

The esteemed curator of clean, eco-conscious beauty products ("clean" and "eco-conscious" by its own distinctively strict standards, that is) is offering 20 percent off skin care, hair care, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and bath and body products from more than 120 brands. The sitewide Friends & Family Sale features everything from Goop's cult-classic GOOPGLOW Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Glow Serum to the new 43 shades of High Fidelity Foundation from Credo's own brand, Exa.

ILIA's raved-over Super Serum Skin Tint and Kosas' wildly cool AHA Serum Deodorant are included in the markdowns, too. Among the wealth of brands featured in the sale are Herbivore Botanicals, Tata Harper, Tower 28, Venus Williams' EleVen, Kinship, and RMS Beauty. Products OK'd by Credo eschew the 2,700-plus ingredients that make up the retailer's trademarked Dirty List (that includes the typical parabens, phthalates, BHA, and anything that involves the process of ethoxylation).

The Friends & Family Sale is on now through Sunday, October 25, at CredoBeauty.com. A snapshot of the event, ahead.

