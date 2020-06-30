Let's be honest: Armpits are kind of weird. They're caverns in your body that produce hair, sweat, and most unfortunately, odor — and everyone has them. Yet, as common as armpits are, they are often disregarded and treated as second-class skin. Not anymore; come June 30, Insta-favorite brand Kosas and its new Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant are prepared to change that.

The $15 deodorant is the second installment in the Kosasport line (LipFuel being the beloved first) and the company's first foray into body care. But instead of keeping body and facial skincare separate (as they most frequently are), Kosas capitalized on the same powerful AHAs — like shikimic acid, mandelic acid, and lactic acid — traditionally used for facial treatments. These acids create an unsurvivable pH balance for odor-causing bacteria, ultimately eliminating a need for baking soda or aluminum, while simultaneously providing major skincare benefits: accelerating cell turnover to reduce discoloration, deter ingrown hairs, and lock in necessary moisture (because some is necessary).

Along with the AHAs, the brand incorporated other common facial ingredients like aloe vera juice (a moisturizer packed with amino acids, minerals, and vitamins), peptides (to firm and condition skin), and hyaluronic acid (to soften and smooth skin) to make your armpits not only smell good, but feel good, too.

Courtesy of Kosas

Speaking of smells, the product comes in two different scents: Serene Clean and Unscented. While the latter is pretty self explanatory, Serene Clean, according to the brand, is a low concentration blend of orange, Búlgara lavender, Haitian vetiver, and ylang ylang essential oils.

And as for application, there's no need to worry about stained clothes or lingering residue thanks to the "serum" part of Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant. Instead of being a thick cream, spray, or stick formula, the thin, non-sticky serum glides onto skin with a roller ball applicator and dries quickly.

Courtesy of Kosas Courtesy of Kosas

The launch comes at period of racial unrest in the United States and Kosas is well aware of that. After pledging $20,000 to Black Lives Matters, Black Lives Matters LA, and Color of Change in late May, the brand is now donating $5 of every Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant purchase (from its own site and Credo Beauty) until July 13 to The Loveland Foundation — an organization that shows up for communities of color, especially Black women and girls.

Shop the deodorant game changer at Kosas' site and "clean" beauty retailer Credo Beauty now (and watch for it at Sephora.com come July 14 and in Sephora stores on July 24).