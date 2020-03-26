As of March 25, Coty, the beauty parent company of multiple brands including Gucci, Sally Hansen, and Covergirl, stated that Coty hand sanitizer has joined the growing lineup of fashion and beauty brand-produced hydrochloric gels. This has been a common response from companies that are trying to find ways to help during the coronavirus pandemic. With confirmed COVID-19 cases reaching past 490,000 globally, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine site, the need for necessary supplies like hand sanitizer continues to grow.

According to a press release, Coty factories in Monaco and the U.S. have already started making hydrochloric gel and are expected to produce “tens of thousands of units per week.” Throughout the next week, it was stated that more factories under Coty would also begin manufacturing hand sanitizer. The bottles produced will be given away at no cost to medical professionals and other vital workers who are risking their lives during the crisis. Employees who are helping along the manufacturing process will also receive product.

“As a responsible beauty company, we make our resources and facilities available to help the communities we are operating in during these exceptionally challenging times,” Coty CEO Pierre Laubies said in the same press release. “We are proud to support the brave professionals fighting on the frontlines against COVID-19 by providing hand sanitizer where it is needed.”

Coty went on to explain in the press release that while it's proud of its employees who are helping this cause, it's also aware of the risk of being affected by the virus. "The health and safety of our employees is our top priority and we will take all possible measures and precautions to keep them healthy and safe as they work to protect our communities that we care for and serve," said Pierre-André Terisse, the COO of Coty.

