Stuck in a rut with your cocktails? Whether whipping something up at home or ordering at a crowded bar, sometimes you just don't have the time, energy, or patience to get very creative (cue your same-old vodka soda or Aperol Spritz). Not that anything is wrong with that, but if you could use some inspiration for a concoction that's not just a welcome change for your usual, but also potentially your perfect match, why not look to the stars? Booze experts have weighed in on cocktails based on your zodiac signs and their recommendation just might be the thing you need to make it through this Mercury in retrograde.

Whether you can hardly make a move without consulting your horoscope (that includes your outfit selection) or it's just an innocuous hobby, you have to admit it can be kind of fun to see if some predictions really hit home, be it your love language, your career path, or your happy hour drink du jour, as the case may be. And in terms of the latter, the suggestions of some mixologists — based on the most common characteristics for each sign — may be a departure from your current drink order, but it couldn't hurt to give them a try (here's looking at you, stubborn Taurus). Ahead, find the perfect pairing for your sign, plus a note about why you'll likely love it.

Cocktail For Aries: Sour Apple Martini

Only bold, trendsetting Aries could successfully bring back this '90s throwback cocktail, which is why Lauren Koeppe, founder of Create Hospitality suggested it. In case you never had the drink back in the Sex in the City era, it's made with vodka, sour apple liquor, a squeeze of fresh lime, and a dash of simple syrup. Shake, strain into a martini glass, and garnish with a maraschino cherry to finish it off.

Cocktail For Taurus: Bourbon Breakfast

This earth sign likes things that feel grounded and not too frilly, hence this Western-inspired cocktail recommended by Koeppe. To make it, start with a glug of bourbon, add a drizzle of maple syrup, a splash of apple cider, and top with fizzy ginger beer. Add a savory, smoky element by garnishing with a strip of crispy bacon (hence the name).

Cocktail For Gemini: Highball Split

Lauren Trickett, brand ambassador for liquor brand Lillet suggests this effervescent, two-spirit cocktail for creative and often dual-personality Geminis. Combine one part Lillet Blanc and part Fino Sherry, then add lemon juice, simple syrup, and a dash of grapefruit bitters. Top with soda water and serve in a highball glass, garnished with a thyme sprig and grapefruit peel.

Cocktail For Cancer: Summertime Shandy

Trickett points to a variation of the classic beer-and-lemonade drink for the sensitive water sign who likes all things cozy, familiar, and comfortable. To make it, mix equal parts Lillet Blanc and your favorite Belgian style wheat ale and top with sparkling lemonade.

Cocktail For Leo: Coconut Ginger Margarita

Koeppe thinks lions will love this jungle-inspired concoction that's as bold and slightly spicy as they tend to be. Start with silver tequila and add a splash each of orange liqueur, coconut cream, fresh lime, and ginger syrup. Blend with ice or serve on the rocks.

Cocktail For Virgo: Kir Royal

Virgos are notoriously logical and maybe even a bit predictable, but they're also typically classic and elegant creatures, so a great glass of Champagne could easily be your go-to. For a little twist that won't take you too far out of their comfort zone, make it a Kir Royal by adding a splash of Creme de Cassis and voila!

Cocktail For Libra: Rosé Collins

Just like Libras, this cocktail recommended by Trickett is the perfect balance of traditional and creative. "This light and easy cocktail ruffles no feathers and gets along with everyone with its refreshing citrus and effervescence," she says. Start with two parts Lillet Rosé and add one part gin, a bit of fresh lime juice, and a splash of grapefruit soda and serve in a Collins glass with a grapefruit wedge. A new way to rosé.

Cocktail For Scorpio: Mezcal Scorpion

A little on the nose, but why not? For a smokey take on this classic tiki punch, make this cocktail by subbing the rum for mezcal. Other key ingredients include fresh lemon and orange juice, orgeat syrup, and fresh mint. It's perfect for the passionate and fiery water sign.

Cocktail For Sagittarius: Spicy Sangria

Super social Sags will love a cocktail they can batch and drink with a group of friends — and this spiced sangria is the perfect flavor profile for fire signs as well. The creative team from spirits brand Riunite suggest combining a bottle of their signature Lambrusco with pomegranate juice, brandy, triple sec, and simple syrup, plus some muddled citrus and cinnamon sticks, which add a little heat.

Cocktail For Capricorn: Classic Martini

Caps are known to be traditional and unfussy, so why stray from a classic martini? Make it bone dry and ice cold with a lemon twist.

Cocktail For Aquarius: Corpse Reviver #2

For this air sign, who always marches to the beat of their own drum, a potion spiked with absinthe is pretty much perfect. And this classic, which combines gin, Lillet Blanc, lemon juice, and anise-flavored spirit, will woo quirky, creative Aquarians with the necromantic name alone.

Cocktail For Pisces: Lillet Elite

Daydreaming, rom-coms loving fish gals will love this twist on a spritz, believes Trickett. With a combo of Lillet Blanc, white grape juice, and Champagne, she calls it "a drink full of whimsy to keep your head in the clouds."