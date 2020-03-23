What would nail art be without CND? Dull, chipped, and short-lived, most definitely. It's thanks to this revolutionary brand that you get to live in a world where manicures stay intact for eternity, and you may even want them to when you see the floral tones of CND's new English Garden nail polish collection.

Taking cues from SS20 runways, where sherbet hues reigned, CND's spring range comprises six pastel shades: Magical Topiary, a minty green designed after the art of shrub sculpture; Carnation Bliss, purply pink; Kiss From A Rose, a toned-down take on magenta; Lady Lilly, eggshell white; Soft Peony, a pale coral; and Flowerbed Folly, the obligatory beige.

Launched March 1 at BeyondPolish.com, the nature-inspired lineup is about as delicate and romantic as a spring palette could possibly get. It's available in both CND formulas, Vinylux (a week of wear, designed for air drying) and Shellac (two weeks of wear, requiring a UV light). While the latter lasts longer, Vinylux is conducive to color mixing — for the next time you try your hand at DIY ombré nails, you know?

The Shellacs are $14.25 apiece and the Vinylux shades are $7 apiece. You can also purchase the whole collection in a set for $76.95 and $37.80, respectively.

CND makes getting gel-like shine at home insanely easy so you don't need to go to the salon. In fact, the Vinylux formula doesn't even require a basecoat. Simply swipe on two coats, letting each dry for about eight minutes, then finish it off with the Vinylux Weekly Top Coat for added durability and shine. If you're feeling especially creative, you can use these six pastels to try trendy "gradient nails," geometric shapes, a reverse French mani, or — committing fully to the theme — gardenscapes.

The brand, a player in the nail polish game since 1979, ensures that both formulas are safe on sensitive nails, omitting harsh ingredients like toluene, camphor, formaldehyde, phthalates (DBP), formaldehyde resin, xylene, and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK).

Get your nails ready for spring with CND's new English Garden Vinylux set, ahead.