Instagram's favorite dressmaker is officially trying out a totally new silhouette, and it's much cozier than you'd expect. Cristy Dawn's new collection of loungewear (the first-ever for the brand) is dubbed "The Sonny Set," and it's fully available to their 225,000 IG fans as of Feb. 27. The collection applies the brands' premier sustainable approach to athleisure silhouettes for the first time, for a price everyone can rally behind.

The release includes its signature two-piece look in three different colorways, each so uniquely lovable (and decidedly on-trend) that the temptation to stock up on all shades is hard to resist. The oatmeal set is made to wear through a lazy day, with mellow, neutral hues that look great with a beige or black coat layered over it. Next, the Pantone-centric Midnight hue matches the tone of the new year (and there are tons of ways to style it, according to our editors). The fire-hued Rust tone is the boldest of the three colorways, offering a burst that stays chic across seasons. Pair a cream-colored bag or white chunky sneakers with this set for added flair. The tops retail for just $98, and the pants go for $108.

To sweeten the deal, each of the pieces align with the brand's pledge to "honor mother earth." The Sonny Set is panel-knitted in India from locally-grown organic cotton that's free of harmful chemicals. To ensure minimal waste, the machines are programmed to mend the exact parameters of each piece of fabric. The brand visited to the country in January, where the designers met with local artisans to carry out their dream of creating lovable loungewear. All of their yarn is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), ensuring that the product you're investing in is as ethical as it is comfortable.

Two-piece loungewear has become a celeb-certified favorite in recent seasons (just ask Halsey and Kim Kardashian), making for the ideal uniform for running to the store or hanging at home. Christy Dawn's line is sure to be the next. Shop the plushy sets ahead, and be sure to peek at their site for the rest of their sustainable designs.