Nothing, really, can prepare you to see Christian Louboutin Beauty's nail polish collection in person. Not pictures online, not even writing about the lacquers — something I've done even before setting out to write this Christian Louboutin Beauty Matte Fluids nail polish review. Photos can't do the dramatic, elongated bottles justice; to say they're vanity-worthy is an understatement.

Luckily, the formula is right up there with the packaging. Launched on Sept. 15, the Christian Louboutin Beauty Matte Fluids collection offers five new Matte Nail Colours, the Matte Nail Care Kit, 10 Matte Fluid Lip Colours, and five Metal Matte Fluid Lip Colours, the house's unique take on a shimmery — not shiny — lip. Prices range between $50 for a nail polish, $55 for the manicure kit, and $85 for one of the liquid lipsticks. As you can probably already tell, this collection serves as an exploration of Louboutin's own well-documented relationship with the color red, as well as paying homage to the influence matte textures have had on the house.

It's also an incredibly luxe way to try out the matte nail color trend for yourself. Once I got over my initial wonder at the bottles — which took a minute — I went with the shade Multimiss, a dark red matte. (Not into burgundy nail colors? All four other new nail polishes are a variation on the color red.) I then realized, upon opening the box and unscrewing the black objet d’art on top of the bottle, that that object was, in fact, the nail polish brush. And not removable.

Madge Maril

So, I hunkered down in a chair, took a breath, and attempted to apply the nail polish, using the calligraphy-like brush to paint on a thin coat. And... it was easy. Incredibly easy. Christian Louboutin Beauty's famously long nail polish applicator actually works with your hand; because it was more like holding a pencil or paintbrush, I found it easier to adapt to than regular, mini-in-comparison polish brushes.

Madge Maril

As for the color, Multimiss is as stunning as it looked in the bottle. Like other matte nail polish formulas, Christian Louboutin Beauty's Matte Nail Colour dries quickly — a good thing, if you like applying multiple coats for a totally opaque look. I got to my desired level of satiny smooth after four. I will say, though, that it's probably smart to invest in the Matte Nail Care Kit if you don't already have a matte top coat to set everything in place. I didn't, so I went without, something I regretted when I accidentally chipped a nail while cleaning. (That said, I was able to patch it with two teensy, chip-specific coats that dried in a flash.)

Below, both new Matte Nail Colour and Matte Nail Care Kit from the Matte Fluid collection, available online at the house's website or at select stockists such as Saks Fifth Avenue.

