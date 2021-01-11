Remember when the internet was collectively losing its cool over Chrissy Teigen's "Rachel" haircut last month? Take all of that excitement and double it, since Chrissy Teigen just debuted purple hair. The multi-hyphenate shared two pictures and one video via her Instagram account on Jan. 10 showing off long, lavender hair with a slight natural wave and a bohemian middle part. New year, very new hair.

Though before you run off to the beauty store for box dye or developer, you should know that Teigen's new purple hair is a natural-looking lace wig. "The wig life ... chose me," she captioned the post, tagging hairstylist Irinel de León and wig maestro Jay. The latter shared a few more details on Instagram, as well: "Happy client, Full custom lace wig Installed, provided and styled by me," Jay captioned a photo of purple-haired Teigen.

Though you wouldn't be the only person convinced on first glance that it was Teigen's own hair. On Jan. 2, Teigen shared a video where she was wearing either the same light purple wig or a super similar style, though this time it sported a braid and a straighter look overall. "well I absolutely have to do this when I get home," she wrote. "I swear I’m okay! I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!"

It's a good 2021 mission to take on for yourself if you've also been putting off a hair transformation. Though if you're still on the fence about a drastic color change, wigs are always a good start — and that way, you can see how a shade looks with your skin tone and wardrobe before taking a potentially irreversible plunge.

Oh, and it does help that Fame With Jay, Jay's own brand, features those celeb-loved wigs online, if you happen to have an extra $1,000 waiting in the wings. Shop a long and lavender style from Fame With Jay similar to the one worn by Teigen, ahead, as well as other options for all budgets.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.