Chrissy Teigen Just Wore The Biggest Color Trend Of Summer

Animal print and neon hues continue to trend as summer approaches, but another shade is coming in hot as a top contender for warmer months ahead. Celebrities and style influencers alike are signing off on tangerine for spring, and Chrissy Teigen's orange dress is the latest iteration on how to wear the tropical tone. The former Sports Illustrated model stepped out for the Sesame Street Gala with John Legend by her side, stealing the show in a vivid gown which conveniently coordinated with Mr. Snuffleupagus from the iconic children's show.

Paired with a matching clutch and rhinestone-adorned sandals, the vibrant number offered sophisticated structure thanks to its cape shoulders and high neck. Accented with bronzed cheeks, shimmery nude lip gloss, and a caramel blonde lob, Teigen's look stood out alongside her husband's classic black tuxedo, as the couple mingled with various characters from the 50-year-old series.

Teigen is riding a wave of standout style this season, and this look comes a few days after the model stunned in a bubblegum pink Kalmanovich minidress at Pepsi's #Summergram event. Nailing a dramatic puff shoulder, crepe detailing, and a chic low ponytail, the mother-of-two proved her affinity for bold hues and playful shapes for summer.

Backgrid

With everyone from Tracee Ellis Ross to Gigi Hadid signing off on orange for spring, it's the optimal time to infuse the lively shade into your warm weather lineup. Whether you're shopping for a big event or just want to spruce up your work-ready vibe, there's a fresh, orange staple for you. The Zoe Report rounded up a range of items for various occasions this season, so get ready to walk in Teigen's footsteps and adopt a dose of exuberance via the vivid hue, ahead.

