Chrissy Teigen's Low-Key Pregnancy Reveal Was So Chic

While Instagram might be the typical platform for a public pregnancy announcement, Chrissy Teigen chose a more unexpected route by subtly revealing the news that she's expecting baby number three in her husband's latest music video. Yes, in addition to the scenes of carefree convertible drives, dips in a pool, and romps on the beach featured in John Legend's video for his new song "Wild," Teigen is shown in the last few moments cradling what is seemingly a baby bump.

Wearing a breezy white maxi skirt and coordinating off-the-shoulder blouse against a stunning beachy sunset, the scene in which Teigen chose to share the news is about as supermodel as it gets. The money shot features Legend putting his arms around the Cravings author from behind as she places her hands around her stomach (their two children, Luna and Miles are also seen frolicking in the sand).

And while neither the cookbook author nor her husband have confirmed the news directly, Teigen did stealthily retweet a post from Vevo that encouraged followers to tune into the video for "a beautiful surprise!"

What won't be a surprise is the onslaught of chic pregnancy looks that are surely on the horizon. Considering her love for boho-inspired dresses and stunning accessories, Teigen's outfits for the months ahead will be ones to look out for. For the time being, you can feast your eyes on Legend's latest music, which features his model wife in some stunning (and very on-trend) ensembles.

In one scene in which the husband and wife duo are cruising in a convertible with the top down, Teigen is seen in beautiful beige suede cowboy boots and complementary Western style hat, making for the ultimate road trip look. In another shot, the model is lying in an outdoor cabana-style lounger in a white slip dress that reads very vintage and romantic — the perfect look for a love-themed song and music-video.

Teigen joins fellow moms-to-be Gigi Hadid and Emma Roberts who also revealed their news while in quarantine. That means pregnancy style will be in full force for the remainder of 2020, and some gorgeous babies will follow in 2021. It's going to be a very fashionable fall indeed.