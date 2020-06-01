A reported 4,000 people were arrested across the U.S. this past weekend amid protests sparked by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, as well as other members of the Black community who died at the hands of law enforcement before him. Scenes from the news revealed entire buses full of jail-bound Black Lives Matter protesters, and Chrissy Teigen has pledged a $200K donation to help bail them out.

Over the past week, protests have erupted outside of the White House gates and the president has responded to them with threats of "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons."

On Saturday, he tweeted: "The professionally managed so-called 'protesters' at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???" referencing his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Teigen fired back and simultaneously announced a major contribution. "In celebration of whatever the f*ck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," she tweeted.

And when someone replied calling the protesters "rioters and criminals," she doubled the donation.

Husband John Legend later clarified via Twitter that he and Teigen would be donating to the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), the National Lawyers Guild (NLG), and The Bail Project, specifically. Before their pledge, Teigen shared other resources for arrested protesters, including a list of pro bono lawyers offering up their services.

"I stand with our heroes out there in support and solidarity," she wrote in an Instagram post that earned praise from the likes of Jennifer Garner, Natalie Portman, Khloe Kardashian, and Tamar Braxton. "Silence is betrayal," the caption said.

If you're interested in donating to Teigen's cause yourself, you can contribute to a state-specific organization — the National Bail Fund Network includes a Directory of Community Bail Funds on its website — or to Campaign Zero, LGBTQ Fund, and Unicorn Riot, or the Know Your Rights Camp.