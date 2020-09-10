Before you let the words "holiday makeup" propel you onto the usual September-is-too-soon soapbox, let it be known that there is no such thing as "too soon" when Charlotte Tilbury's *highly* anticipated holiday collection is at stake. The brand's coveted winter launches have been known to rack up waitlists into the tens of thousands, but the very brief early release of Charlotte Tilbury's upcoming Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Palette may give you a head start.

For years, the clever creator of Magic Cream and the cult-favorite Pillow Talk series has been dominating the holiday beauty scene with seasonal variations of the beloved Instant Eye Palette. True devotees keep their eyes on the brand months in advance, knowing there's always a surprise sneak peek ahead of the official launch.

And that day has come. The 48-hour exclusive first drop of Charlotte Tilbury's Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette will only be available now until Sept. 12 at CharlotteTilbury.com.

The theme of 2020's holiday palette — per its name — is shimmer and glow. Its 12 shades fit into four cohesive trios: Happy Glow, a golden topaz motif; Love Glow, romantic ruby; Dream Glow, featuring a midnight amethyst; and Seduce Glow, for a chocolate smoke look.

Along with the mattes and metallics found in previous Charlotte Tilbury palettes, the Bejewelled iteration also debuts two new shimmer light-play textures, in soft and intense. The fellow addition of wet powder technology lends to a crystalline finish fit for holiday gatherings and New Year's Eve.

Last year, the brand's Instant Eyeshadow Palette was reimagined as Starry Eyes to Hypnotise, a mystic range made with actual diamond powder. In 2018, the limited-edition Stars in Your Eyes Palette amassed a waitlist 40,000 people long.

So, if you don't grab the Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette now, you may very well be left to queue up with a few thousand others when the full holiday collection drops. Get it early, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.