It won't be long now before spring makes its highly anticipated return, beckoning the tulips, daffodils, and cherry blossoms back to life. Until then, you can summon the colorful season with Chanel's new La Fleur et L'Eau makeup collection, a celebration of "petal-inspired hues and aquatic shades" in preparation for le printemps.

Just before Valentine's Day, the French fashion house launched two new beauty ranges: Le Blanc, a collection of highlighters and brighteners, and La Fleur et L'Eau, a limited-edition range of vivid eyeshadows, lip colors, blush, and nail polish, all centered around springy blooms (la fleur) and H20 (l'eau).

The range includes a $60 lip palette, Camélias d'Eau, that includes four long-lasting pink and red shades; a $45 powder blush, Joues Contraste, baked with light-catching, golden flecks for a radiant and flushed finish; and two $65 palettes, Les 4 Ombres, each featuring four eyeshadow shades (ivory, rosy pink, aubergine, and so forth) shaped like pretty camellias.

With the springy line, Chanel has also introduced four new lipsticks — including two intense mattes in hot pink and coral and two glossy shades in blush and red — each for $38. The two new Le Vernis nail polish colors, $28, are inspired by "delicate peach tree flowers," according to a press release from the brand.

The real standout product, though, is a $36 "top coat" that can be worn on makeup-free days for some extra glow. An easy, all-purpose product to add to your purse immediately, Chanel's new Gloss Lumière is designed to add iridescent shine and a rosy tint to your lids, lips, and cheeks (precisely what you need come spring).

Vibrant hues and shimmery finishes are the idea behind La Fleur et L'Eau. Pastel pinks, ethereal ivories, and romantic reds abound. The collection will be available at the Chanel kiosk in your nearest department store come April, but for now, curate your spring lineup with La Fleur et L'Eau online. The Zoe Report's favorites from the range, ahead.