Among all the jewelry trends to emerge in 2020, chains have taken the top spot as the one every jewelry lover is sporting. Blame it on the natural versatility that comes with these easy-to-style pieces or the ever-growing range of options to choose from, but it appears chains aren’t leaving the fashion world any time soon. And if you happened to watch Hulu’s Normal People over quarantine, you probably noticed that the staple isn't specific to women, either. Gender-neutral fashion takes up a small corner of the industry. But thanks to celebrity stylist Alyssa Sutter’s unisex jewelry line, it’s getting a little bigger.

If there’s any type of fashion person who knows how pieces sit on the body, it’s a stylist. Sutter — the mastermind behind outfits on A-list stars like Lucy Hale and sustainable fine jewelry brand Petit Moi — has used her expertise to make jewelry for, well, everyone. The stylist sought out to create a line of pieces that felt universal to men and women without following the standards the jewelry industry has created for them. With that in mind, she launched Omnis. The unisex jewelry brand — whose Latin name translates to “all” or “every” in English — debuts with a collection of necklaces designed to lay beautifully on any type of body.

Omnis launches with four 20” necklaces — which according to Sutter, is because of the way sits on different types of bodies and frames — that can be styled on their own or layered with other necklaces. Take the $85 Hudson, for example. This style features a round box chain, which feels a little more delicate than the $88 Hunter. However, both of these simple chains were designed to effortless everyday styles and are minimal enough to wear with the rest of your collection.

For the moments you’d rather have a chunkier style to make a statement, wear the River, which is available for $185. This style has an oversized spring clasp for its closure, which can be styled in the front for a cool, exposed look. Finally, there’s the Ryder, $215, which is Omnis’ thickest style and also features a large spring clasp (this time in a contrasting gold).

