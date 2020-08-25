The first Monday in May came and went this year without the Met Gala and all its extravagant ensembles, but the iconic New York institution that hosts the event is still celebrating itself in other ways. 2020 marks the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 150th birthday — and naturally, it’s commemorating the milestone year in style. For the Met 150th, the museum tapped Catbird to create jewelry inspired by some of its famous works — which means you can carry a piece of art with you everywhere you go.

Just in time for its reopening to the public on Aug. 29, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Brooklyn-based label Catbird are launching an exclusive collection of demi-fine jewelry. The capsule boasts two earrings styles, a necklace, and a bracelet — which are each inspired by works of women artists in The Met’s permanent collection. It also includes The Met Button Souvenir Charm, $68, which reimagines the museum’s old metal admission button on a smaller scale in 14k gold, complete with a silk cord in Met Red.

With all its notable artworks, The Met has been a hub for admirers and creatives alike, which is something Catbird’s creative directors considered when creating the collection. “For our team to be given access to [The Met’s] permanent collection to pour over and incorporate into our design concepts was nothing short of magic,” Catbird founder Ronny Vardi said in a press release. “We felt we really had to make something that was worth looking at, getting lost in.”

Courtesy of Catbird

Anyone who has embraced the romantic pearl trend of this summer will love the Portraiture Pearl Earring, $238 The piece — inspired by Susan Alice Dashwood’s Kirtlington Park, Oxfordshire: View of the Dining Room — features a recycled diamond stud with a dangling pink Keshi pearl. But just in case you prefer a subtler option, the $78 18th Century Bow Stud, is another beautiful earring. The stud reimagines the satin ribbons seen in Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun’s Madame Grand (Noël Catherine Vorlée, 1761—1835).

For your everyday collection, you can get the Petal Necklace, which takes after A Vase of Flowers by Margareta Haverman, for $398. The subtle necklace features a delicate diamond briolette on a gold necklace to mimic a drop of water. Or, if you want more chains to add to your jewelry box, the $248 Spun Gold Bracelet will be for you. This layered bracelet takes its design and name from Embroidered Sampler, by Maria Lalor.

Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

