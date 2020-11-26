The holidays have a way of inspiring the masses to add a little bit of sparkle to their wardrobes, whether with a sequined top, a shimmery eyeshadow, or a pair of diamond earrings. For those in search of the perfect accoutrement to glitz up their outfits this season, TZR's pointing you in the direction of an all-new fashion collab between an iconic luxury boutique and a certain celeb-loved shoe designer. Created with Browns, Amina Muaddi's jewelry line is extending the codes from her crystalline glass slippers through to sparkly earrings — and they're perfect for the holidays.

Launching on Black Friday (conveniently, so you can lump it with the rest of your inevitable spending), Muaddi's jewelry debut includes two distinct styles, both of which mimic the circular crystal plate that's fixed to all the brand's iconic slingback heels. The first and smaller of the two retails for £355, featuring a disc of rounded crystals with baguette-shaped stones fanning outward; the second, at £465, renders the same geometric language on a larger scale. "It’s such a great evolution for [Amina] to add jewelry to her repertoire," Heather Gramston, Head of Womenswear at Browns, tells TZR over email. "[They're] perfectly timed for the festive season, in whatever capacity we're able to celebrate."

In 2020, amidst the changing, sweats-dependent circumstances, jewelry is more vital to an outfit than ever — and Browns' shoppers are taking notice, according to Gramston. "[Our shoppers] are paying much more attention to jewelry than ever before. They’re after bold pieces that make a statement, and can instantly update any outfit for Zoom call looks or nights-at-home." With the growing likelihood that gatherings will switch from IRL to virtual, a set of glittering earrings are just the thing to add a festive spark to any online holiday party — whether worn with a cozy PJ set or something more polished. "I’d wear these earrings with a simple white Homme Girls shirt or cashmere knit from Khaite and a pair of jeans, keeping it casual with a bit of pizzaz," shares Gramston.

To shop the pieces right now, browse below — and join fashion lovers in keeping an eye on Browns' assortment of Amina Muaddi wares, as all are hoping that it continues to expand in the future.

