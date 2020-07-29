You might not think too much about the fragrance in your haircare if you don't have any particular sensitivities. But if you do have sensitive skin — or particular allergies — reading an ingredient list from top to bottom is your norm, and skipping out on a product you were eyeing because of fragrances or essential oils can be a regular occurrence. This is exactly what sets the new Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Collection apart from the crowd. The dermatologist-approved haircare collection is specifically formulated without any added fragrance or essential oils.

Officially online and in-store at Sephora on July 28, the new iteration of Briogeo's Be Gentle, Be Kind product family includes a shampoo ($26), conditioner ($26), and detangling spray ($24). Besides skipping out on the two aforementioned ingredients, all three new products fit Briogeo's "6-free" haircare parameters: So no parabens, harsh sulfates, silicones, phthalates, artificial dyes, or DEA.

"When we’re thinking of fragrance- and allergen-free haircare, we’re not just thinking of the hair or just the scalp, we’re thinking about every part of the body that shampoo and conditioner come in contact with during the shower experience," Nancy Twine, CEO and founder of Briogeo, tells The Zoe Report over email. "I saw a need to create a haircare collection that was fragrance and allergen free and appropriate for some of the most sensitive skin types."

Courtesy of Briogeo

Brigeo tapped into the power of aloe vera, oat milk, green tea extract, and its NOVA Complex (which includes meadowfoam seed oil, vitamin E, and additional antioxidants) — creating a formula that reflects Twine's own journey with navigating eczema. "Since I was a kid, I battled with extreme eczema. There were points even in college where I had to wear pants during the summertime because my shins were scabbed from eczema," she explains. "It wasn’t until a year ago that I worked with a nutritionist to do a food inflammation test where I found out that I had a severe dairy allergy. Taking that gut inflammation test gave me the education that I needed to avoid dairy."

Like other cult-favorite products from the brand, you can find Briogeo's latest creations at Sephora, or on the beauty brand's website. Below, the new Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing collection, your one-stop range for sensitive-skin-friendly haircare.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.