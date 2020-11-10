Ask the average music merch collector what they were missing before this year, and you might've heard talk of limited-edition albums or signed posters. Now, it's all about a Kacey Musgraves candle. An early-2020 collaboration between the musician and indie brand Boy Smells, the Slow Burn candle proved that celebrity fragrance is still a sought-after commodity — with the original drop selling out in 24 hours(!). And while there's no telling how quick fans might leap for the new Boy Smells Slow Burn Magnum candle, a three-wick version of the best-selling fragrance, you can bet on it being rather fast.

Arriving at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 10, the $86 candle clocks in at 28 ounces and 4.75 inches tall, making it more than thrice the size of the original 8.5-ounce Slow Burn candle. Like the original size, the candle is wrapped up in an ombré tumbler with Boy Smells' recognizable minimalist label, this time bathed in copper instead of its signature soft pink.

Though the best part of the scented candle is — unsurprisingly — the smell itself. In a quote on the brand's website, Kacey Musgraves described the candle as "glowing and dark," pointing to the notes of incense, pepper, and smoked papyrus. "Commanding, but not in a hurry, like the last sips of a Negroni at the bar down the street, expressed through hints of elemi and tonka bean," she added. "The 'scentiment' of Slow Burn is about pausing along the way to relax and enjoy exactly where you are right now."

Better yet, Boy Smells is treating fans with a new Slow Burn-inspired wick cutter. It has the same sunset design as the now cult-classic candle, and will make sure that you're taking good care of your three-wick investment — if you do choose to actually light it instead of keeping it on a shelf forever. Purchase the wick cutter on its own for $24, or opt for the Burn In A Hurry Bundle for $98, which includes both the new tool and the magnum candle.

And while you probably won't want to actually burn this delicious candle in a hurry, you will want to get a move on if you plan on getting your hands on its latest edition. Shop the new larger size of Slow Burn, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.