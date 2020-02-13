Bluemercury's 2020 Presidents' Day Sale Means 15 Percent Off — Here's How To Get The Discount
Go ahead and buy all the skincare, hair products, and makeup your little beauty-obsessed heart desires, but do it during Bluemercury's 72-hour 2020 Presidents' Day sale. Why? Because starting on Feb. 15, Chantecaille, Caudalie, Trish McEvoy, La Mer, and about 100 more of your favorite brands will be 15 percent off when you spend $150, which definitely will not be difficult to do.
Presidents' Day is as synonymous with sales as Valentine's Day is with roses. Not only are you (hopefully) lucky enough to get a day off work, but you can spend that day shopping for beauty products at Bluemercury, which will be offering 15 percent off (both online and in-store).
All you have to do is fill your cart with $150 worth of Laura Mercier lip gloss, Mario Badescu rosewater spray, Trish McEvoy eye masks, or whatever cult-classic vanity staple you're currently loving and check out between Feb. 15, and Feb. 17, at midnight to get the discount.
Use this opportunity to stock up on NARS' just-launched Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette or Chantecaille's limited-edition Lip Chic Hummingbird. Otherwise, take $45 off the average $300 price tag of Dr. Barbara Sturm's celebrity-favorite hyaluronic serum. Every single thing on the site — from makeup brush sets to high-end fragrances — is fair game.
A few of Bluemercury's bestselling items that will be included in the Presidents' Day sale, ahead.
If you happen to be suffering from a dull complexion this winter (welcome to the club), M-61's new glow-inducing, vitamin-packed cream can help. Get it for $78.
This high-shine lip gloss, on sale for $24 when you spend $150, will not only give you bold color (one of more than 25 on offer), but it will also moisturize and plump your lips.
Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian swear by this $300 serum, which you can snag for just $255 this weekend.
Oribe's beloved texturizing spray is one of Bluemercury's top-selling haircare products. It's the key to bigger, fuller hair and it's on sale for less than $20 when you spend the required amount.
Who doesn't need a lip oil come mid-February? This one from Lune+Aster is a chic upgrade to the drugstore chapstick in your purse. Get it for $15 during the sale.
Try your hand at shimmery metallic lids with this new limited-edition, 12-pan palette, on sale for $50.
If you've ever wanted to rub La Mer's popular facial oil all over your body, then you're about to fall in love with the brand's new allover body balm. Get it now for $165.
We both know you're scraping the last of your neutral eyeshadow from the bottom of the pan, so replace your nude palette with this day-to-night range, on sale for $48.