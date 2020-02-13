Go ahead and buy all the skincare, hair products, and makeup your little beauty-obsessed heart desires, but do it during Bluemercury's 72-hour 2020 Presidents' Day sale. Why? Because starting on Feb. 15, Chantecaille, Caudalie, Trish McEvoy, La Mer, and about 100 more of your favorite brands will be 15 percent off when you spend $150, which definitely will not be difficult to do.

Presidents' Day is as synonymous with sales as Valentine's Day is with roses. Not only are you (hopefully) lucky enough to get a day off work, but you can spend that day shopping for beauty products at Bluemercury, which will be offering 15 percent off (both online and in-store).

All you have to do is fill your cart with $150 worth of Laura Mercier lip gloss, Mario Badescu rosewater spray, Trish McEvoy eye masks, or whatever cult-classic vanity staple you're currently loving and check out between Feb. 15, and Feb. 17, at midnight to get the discount.

Use this opportunity to stock up on NARS' just-launched Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette or Chantecaille's limited-edition Lip Chic Hummingbird. Otherwise, take $45 off the average $300 price tag of Dr. Barbara Sturm's celebrity-favorite hyaluronic serum. Every single thing on the site — from makeup brush sets to high-end fragrances — is fair game.

A few of Bluemercury's bestselling items that will be included in the Presidents' Day sale, ahead.