It's all too tempting when you discover the early stages of a vicious acne flare-up not to immediately reach for the big guns. The alcohol-spiked potions you keep tucked away in some biohazardous corner of your medicine cabinet, always on hand for skin emergencies like this. If that happens to be you pulling a sulfur-soaked cotton pad away from your face right now, then consider yourself the poster candidate for the new Clear Genius Clarifying collection by Bliss.

Bliss is the clean, cruelty-free brand behind a gamut of Instagrammable spa and skincare products you've probably seen on the shelves of your nearest big box store. Its bounty ranges in price from $2 to $45, but despite its economical M.O., the ingredients that go into Bliss creams, serums, and peels appear to be anything but "cheap."

Instead, its labels contain such luxurious words as "Brazilian sea water," "black volcanic sand," and "rose gold shimmer," and its Clear Genius Clarifying collection — a new trio targeting blemish-prone skin — follows the brand's paraben-, phthalates-, SLS/SLES-free rule.

The standout of Bliss' new line is perhaps the two-in-one toner and serum, a dual-purpose formula featuring the brand's proprietary Clarity 5 Complex: witch hazel, niacinamide (aka vitamin B), conditioning zinc PCA, cica (a soothing ingredient made popular by K-beauty), and trustworthy salicylic acid.

The jelly-like Clarifying Toner + Serum, $18, aims to hydrate, purify pores, and tone skin without over-drying (a follow-up moisturizer is optional, for once). It's meant to be used in conjunction with its sister product, the $13 Clarifying Gel Cleanser, whose blend of salicylic acid, detoxifying Brazilian sea water, and exfoliating willow bark extract targets pore dirt, dryness, and irritation.

For an extra dose of ensured clarity, you'll want to solidify the routine with Bliss' $22 Clarifying Liquid Peel treatment up to three times per week. Its 10-percent blend of AHA (alpha), BHA (beta), and PHA (polyhydroxy) acids penetrates skin slowly using a patented time-release system. Using the peel, however, means you'll have to be diligent about your SPF, as AHA makes skin especially sun-sensitive.

According to the brand, the Clear Genius line is clinically proven to work in about 14 days, which is only slightly longer than the latest internet forum-touted quick fix. Shop the collection at BlissWorld.com and Target now or snag it from Ulta Beauty, Walmart, CVS, or Walgreens in August.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.