In case you weren't aware, October has officially become the month of Blackpink. Following the globally adored K-pop group's Oct. 2 debut album and Oct. 14 Netflix documentary release, MAC Cosmetics announced Blackpink's Lisa — aka Lalisa Manobal — as its new global brand ambassador on Oct. 19. This is the first time a female K-pop idol has worked with the cult makeup brand in this capacity; the musician and dancer currently serves as an ambassador for both Celine and BVLGARI, as well.

So, it only made sense for a backstage brand such as MAC to collaborate with a powerhouse in the fashion and culture community. "Lisa's unparalleled talent and bold, fashion-forward style make her the perfect match for MAC," Drew Elliott, MAC Cosmetics senior vice president and global creative director, remarked in a press release. "Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else. We can’t wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration."

Notably, the long-term partnership will include Lisa serving as the face of MAC collection and campaigns, and as the "muse" for future projects. The star will also collaborate with MAC makeup artists to share her own beauty looks, secrets, and skin care routine with fans — as well as her globetrotting, record-breaking lifestyle in general. (Fingers crossed for a tutorial on how to achieve her flawless bangs.)

"I have always been a big fan of MAC!" noted Lisa in the same press release. "I like how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression, which always gives me great confidence on stage. Together with MAC, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core."

The partnership is already well under way, too. MAC's website already features a Lisa makeup how-to, including the star's go-to lipstick and the setting spray she uses while performing on stage. Visit the brand's website to explore all of the Lisa-approved makeup, or shop select products by scrolling down.

