If you haven't already seen the posts and hashtags taking over Instagram, today, Jul. 7, is Blackout Day 2020 — a full day dedicated to boycotting the white-dominated economy in the U.S.. Throughout the day on Tuesday, the Black community is asking shoppers to put their dollars exclusively towards Black-owned businesses — whether grabbing coffee, shopping online, or getting a manicure. By going dark and taking an entire day off of spending with white-owned businesses, the occasion is ensuring that Black buying power is expressly felt, while also establishing financial solidarity between Black people all over the world.

The "Blackout" has taken different forms in years past, but recent tensions around racial injustice in the U.S. specifically have galvanized the Black community to take the occasion to new heights this year. "We welcome ALL people of color to stand with us in solidarity." reads the movement's official site. "Together we have 3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power. While we welcome allies who choose to stand with us, we make absolutely no apology for the fact this movement is FOR US & BY US."

During Blackout Day 2020, Google searches have surged in support — searches for "We Buy Black," an e-commerce marketplace for Black-owned businesses, surged 3,750 percent over a one-day period. If you're looking for ways to get involved before the day closes, you can start by taking stock of Black-owned businesses in your area and online. Doing the work now will ensure that you'll discover brands that you love and keep giving to these businesses time and time again. Over the past month, TZR has covered the best Black-owned skincare brands, loungewear brands by Black designers, restaurants to pick up from in your city and more to continue a shift in shopping habits.

For a few of the best goods to shop today, continue ahead:

