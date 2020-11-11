Black-Owned Beauty Holiday Sets For Clear Skin, Flawless Makeup & More
Black brands, particularly in beauty, aren't being relegated to a lone shelf any longer. But with an influx in the past six months of "buying Black" more and more people are making the conscious and deliberate decision to put — and keep — their money in the Black community. That's why this season, Black-owned beauty holiday sets are already flying off the shelves everywhere.
The main focus this season is makeup and skin care continuing to keep in mind the sensitive nature of melanin-rich skin. From Pholk's three-step skincare winter trio and four new Fenty Beauty Gloss Bombs to Mented's holiday lipstick set, this season you — or your friends and family — will never be caught without clear skin and envy-worthy pouts.
So if you're looking for small stocking stuffers, or are ready to completely go all out for the ones you love, check out eight Black-owned beauty holiday sets that will benefit brands breaking down barriers in the beauty industry and will make the recipient happier than ever to have you in their lives.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Kubra Kay Skincare has just announced its brand-new Purifying Duo right in time for the holidays. It includes a creamy gel cleanser with rose water, lilac extract, ginseng, and salicylic acid and a set of luxury makeup remover pads.
The Recover + Glow Winter Duo includes the Cocoa & Jojoba Body Soufflé and Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish all packaged in a luxe ribbon ready for skin hydration.
We've never met anyone who's met a Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb they didn't love. And this set of four brand new shades has that same fabulous formula you know and love.
Featuring Executive Realness, Elson 2, and Soft Core, these velvety lipsticks are packaged in limited-edition drapings that are oh-so regal.
This three-step system, made with rhassoul clay, is designed to create fuller, bouncier, and healthier hair.
This whimsical gift selection from Beloved Box includes a BeInspired Mini Body Butter, signature Sugar Scrub, BeCalm Bath Tea, a bentonite clay mask and a Mini Triple Butter and Silk Soap.
Ideal for combination and oily skin, this curated set includes the daily essentials: Daily Detox Face Wash, Aloe Lemon Balm Face Mist, and the Featherlight Cucumber SkinNectar.
Mented has packaged three of its most popular semi-matte lipsticks for this hand-crafted collection. It includes the shades Pretty in Pink, Nude LaLa, and Dope Taupe.
Make those eyes pop while wearing your mask with this mascara and eyeliner kit. The set includes a full-size mascara as well as liquid eyeliner.
This recipe to great skin set includes: Seedless Skin Pore-Perfecting Facial Exfoliator, Fresh Tone Liquid Makeup Remover + Toner, Flora Detox Purifying Clay Moisture Mask, Youth Burst Anti-Aging Nighttime Elixir, Eye Blossom Under-Eye Repair Gel, and Light Affect Daily Brightening Moisture Dew.