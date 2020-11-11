Black brands, particularly in beauty, aren't being relegated to a lone shelf any longer. But with an influx in the past six months of "buying Black" more and more people are making the conscious and deliberate decision to put — and keep — their money in the Black community. That's why this season, Black-owned beauty holiday sets are already flying off the shelves everywhere.

The main focus this season is makeup and skin care continuing to keep in mind the sensitive nature of melanin-rich skin. From Pholk's three-step skincare winter trio and four new Fenty Beauty Gloss Bombs to Mented's holiday lipstick set, this season you — or your friends and family — will never be caught without clear skin and envy-worthy pouts.

So if you're looking for small stocking stuffers, or are ready to completely go all out for the ones you love, check out eight Black-owned beauty holiday sets that will benefit brands breaking down barriers in the beauty industry and will make the recipient happier than ever to have you in their lives.

