Benefit Cosmetics is getting the band back together. On Feb. 25, Benefit Cosmetics' new Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette hit digital shelves across the internet — and it's music to beauty fans' ears. Retailing at just $60, the full-sized face powder palette features five fan-favorite shades, both new and old.

Which means the return of one cult-favorite shade in particular. Benefit's Georgia Blush is back, nestled alongside a newly reformulated Sugarbomb Blush and Dallas bronzer-blush. Two iconic shades — the golden highlighter Cookie and signature bronzer Hoola — round out the palette, with the sixth pan dedicated to housing a Benefit cheek brush. It's an eclectic mix that proves, once again, that Benefit understands what it takes to create a face powder fans will fall for, whether that be a sparkly blush or a totally matte bronzer.

Though shoppers should mind the slight differences to the returning shades. Sugarbomb, the four-color blush that turns into a rosy pink upon application, has been updated for a deeper, richer payoff. The rosy bronze-blush Dallas is slightly deeper and pinker than its original hue, while the peachy Georgia is now sheer yet vibrant. Anyone who wants to test out a smaller selection of rebooted colors — or needs a more travel-friendly version of the palette — can pick up the Cheek Stars Mini Reunion Tour Palette for $30, as well; it features Georgia, Sugarbomb, and Hoola.

Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

Or, you can just snag the single Georgia Blush for $30 and the Georgia Blush Mini for $17. First launched in 2004, the 2020 iteration is a modern take on the original favorite. It's a soft, dreamy shade — complete with a pearl-spiked peach hue that gives a natural-looking glow to your skin. (And, just in case you're curious, Benefit included a peachy, floral scent to the formula.)

Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

There are multiple places to buy the Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette, though at the moment both Georgia Blush and Cheek Stars Mini Reunion Tour Palette are exclusively available on the beauty brand's website and Sephora.com. Below, all three new launches.