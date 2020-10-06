Your next nail art design is now on lock, courtesy of Bella Hadid. On Oct. 3, celebrity manicurist Mei Kawajiri — or, @NailsbyMei as she's known on Instagram — took to the platform to share a photo of Bella Hadid's new manicure. Created to kick off the star's Oct. 9 birthday celebrations, the new design is straight out of a '70s cartoon.

Eschewing typical autumn imagery, Hadid's nails instead feature a retro, glow-in-the-dark mushroom and floral design, painted on top of elongated French tips. The color palette is bright and playful — on just one thumb, the shrooms feature white and scarlet stalks, topped with teal and neon green caps. The cheery daisy designs were created with teal, yellow, red, and electric green, with some of the flowers overlapping the deep-set French tip. (And those tips look like they might be covered in an extra layer of shimmery silver glitter, judging by how they catch the light in the photos.)

"Happy Birthday Nails for @bellahadid," Kawajiri captioned the post, which featured three different shots of the psychedelic manicure, showing just how detailed the one-of-a-kind design is. The artist posted another close-up photo of Hadid's nails, as well, where you can see the texture and gloss of the teensy shrooms.

And while you might not be able to book Kawajiri for your next manicure, you can achieve a similar look just by using botanical nail art stickers, glow-in-the-dark nail polish, and 3D clay slices (more on that later, promise). Below, everything you need to easily recreate Hadid's birthday manicure, including tiny mushrooms and barely there glitter.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.