Every model has their outfit formula down to a science, and Bella Hadid is far from the exception. In her most recent example of this, Bella Hadid's bowling shirt perfectly nails gender-neutral dressing, which she accomplishes by styling it with some of her favorite accessories. While the ensemble looks like it was heavily thrifted, the shirt is actually new this year — and it's far more affordable than you'd think.

On Aug. 12, Hadid stepped out in New York City wearing an ultra-cool pair of trousers (bunched up at the waist), a white crop top, and the stripe-centric bowling shirt. The top is by Brixton, a Southern California-inspired apparel brand that's known for its laidback, boyish aesthetic. At just $58, it's a complete steal — and it's currently in stock. To add a feminine touch, Hadid layered some of her favorite talismans (her signature birth year nameplate; her sun-motif pendant from Mercii), along with a pair of chunky gold hoops. Hadid also taps the neon jewelry trend that's everywhere right now, stacking several punchy, beaded bracelets on both wrists. Overall, this look totally signals the Bella Hadid way to wear a "dad" outfit — all the way down to her sporty sneakers.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While certain styles still remain a mystery (her pants and top included), you can shop Hadid's exact styles below — including her ice white Salomon trainers. There's her chocolate brown mask from Masqd ($20), as well as her favorite gold hoops from Luv AJ. With many under-$100 pieces worn by Hadid, hers is the ultimate imitable street style ensemble for a day of running errands around town.

To shop the whole ensemble, including alternates for her pants and top, continue ahead:

