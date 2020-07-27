No matter how much makeup you've seen, used, and bought in your life, you will be confused when you first see BECCA Cosmetics' Zero No Pigment collection. Unveiled this July, the brand-new duo features a foundation and a lip and skin gloss — without pigment. Zero. Zilch. Completely, totally clear.

So, how does it work? Let's start with the Zero No Pigment Virtual Foundation, since that'll answer the majority of questions. The first thing to know about the $36 foundation is that it's not a primer; rather, the skincare-makeup hybrid is formulated to glide onto your face smoothly, just like a regular coverage foundation, just without any of the skin-masking pigment. Once applied, the hyaluronic-acid-infused gel formula gives skin a blurred, matte, and oil-controlling finish. Think of it as the last step in a skincare routine rather than the first one for full coverage.

Moreover, BECCA accomplishes this unique take on "foundation" completely without silicones, parabens, alcohol, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrance. This is particularly important to note if you often slather on a silicone-based primer for its blurring effect and skip foundation entirely — since the Zero foundation will do that for you, without ingredients you might prefer doing without. (Both the foundation and the lip and cheek gloss are vegan, cruelty-free, and PETA certified, as well.)

Courtesy of BECCA Cosmetics

The Zero No Pigment Glass Highlighter For Face + Lip is easier to understand. Clocking in at $24, the multipurpose gloss is also totally clear, giving wherever you swipe the doe-foot applicator a noticeably glassy sheen. You can use it on your lips as a regular gloss, or apply the non-stick formula to the high points on your face, similar to a standard highlighter. (And if the brand understands the ins and outs of any makeup product, it's highlighter.)

BECCA Cosmetics' Zero No Pigment collection is available as of July on beccacosmetics.com, and online at Sephora and Ulta Beauty; with an in-store launch slated for September. Both new products from BECCA's fresh take on no-makeup makeup, below.

