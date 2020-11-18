Beauty Gifts Under $50 That Anyone Would Be Thrilled To Receive
There are some holiday shoppers who take great pride in finding the absolute best gift possible, at times for a less than ideal price (guilty). But this isn't sustainable, and spending a fortune isn't required to make your loved ones happy. If you're used to going over budget in an effort to impress, or simply aren't wanting to break your bank this year, these beauty gifts under $50 will have your back.
Life is far too short to spend time stressing about pleasing everyone on your list. Luckily, there are brands (too many to count) that have a variety of phenomenal products that are less than a few days worth of lattes. You can make your bestie's holiday season with Fenty's Glow Trio or treat your sister-in-law to a much-deserved soak for her self-care bath nights. Even a group of Yves Saint Laurent's nourishing lipsticks are attainable for this budget.
Don't sweat it this year, the following presents for friends and family are all under $50, but worth so much more.
No one does glow like Fenty Beauty, and this kit from the brand is no exception. It comes with the iconic Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Cheeks Out cream blush, and the Diamond Bomb highlighter for majorly luminous skin.
Dry skin has been inevitable this year and any gift that promises to restore moisture will be much appreciated. This chic set comes with an intensive hand and body cream featuring things like aloe, vitamin E, and omega fatty acids, so it can do more work than your average lotion.
Versatile in color and formula, these three light shimmery shades can be swatched on your eyes, cheeks, and lips. It provides a punchy wash of color and plenty of sparkle.
You can never have too many bath products and this soak should make the cut. Scented with invigorating and comforting bergamot essential oil, the blend of magnesium, potassium, and calcium featured will also relieve tension, stress, and dry skin.
With this kit, you get the perfect classic red, a flawless nude, and a pop of color thanks to a bright pink. These lipsticks are meant to last up to six hours and a formula infused with antioxidants means you can keep dry lips at bay.
While body scrubs are nice, a tool that does the trick is a sweet treat. This nylon-based mesh cloth exfoliates your skin and unfolds into a wider size so you can get all those hard-to-reach spots.
An eye cream, toner, and moisturizer make up this super hydrating kit that'll bring skin back to its plump and moisturized prime. Thanks to fruit extracts and things like glycolic acid, you can revive dull, parched skin with just three products.
You and your friends most likely already have a dry brush for the body, but what about for the face? This small-scale version helps with lymph drainage, circulation, and exfoliation for your complexion.
Unwind and relax with a body oil that melts tension with the help of broad-spectrum CBD, jojoba oil, and palo santo oil among others. It's the perfect relief from small aches and pains and the pretty pink bottle doesn't hurt either.