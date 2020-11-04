Beauty Gifts Under $100 That Feel & Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Luxury gifts no longer equate to a premium price tag, and with a little sleuthing, you can find presents that cause over-the-top "you know me so well" reactions without obliterating your budget. To save you the unavoidable stress of choice overload and prevent you from spending a few hundred on one serum, these gifts under $100 will fit your gift-giving standards, exceed the recipient's expectations, and treat your wallet a lot nicer.
Beauty and wellness is a tricky category to pull gifts from, since every person's needs are so different. You may have been scarred by past years of settling for a dreaded generic pack of body sprays or a last-minute set of sugar cookie-scented lip balms, but this year is about to be different. For under $100, you can treat loved ones to expertly crafted manicure sets, buttery body balms, and cult-favorite lip colors.
Take a peek at the following seven gifts that are fit for your favorite people, but won't strain your budget.
Featuring fan-favorites The Water Cream, The Silky Peony, and The Deep Cleanse, this gift set aligns your skincare savvy friends with undeniably effective products that cleanse, smooth, and moisturize.
Manicures without color mean you leave room for your nails to breathe, grow, and shine all on their own. The kit is packed in a vegan leather case and equips you with a glass emery board and a nourishing cuticle oil, so you can file and shine without toxic lacquers.
Packed with 12 saturated pigments, this palette works for the most extravagant of celebrations and your everyday looks. Matte, shimmer, and iridescent, this is the only palette you'll need in your collection from the holidays on.
The blend of shea, cocoa, and mango butters make this whipped delight an instant favorite among first-time users. It smells amazing and leaves even the most parched skin feeling soft and nourished — recipients will be hooked for life.
Baths in their own right are relaxing, but adding salts infused with CBD takes the art of self-care to a whole new level. While relaxation is key, these also help melt tension, exfoliate, and reduce inflammation.
Pillow Talk is quickly becoming one of the most iconic lip colors on the market. The recipient of this gift will adore being able to add this shade to their collection not only in lipstick form, but in a lip liner, gloss, and collagen gloss, too.