Bath & Body Works' semi-annual sale may have *just* ended, but don't worry — there are still plenty of deals to be had at the cult-favorite mall store. Case in point: Bath & Body Works' 3-wick candles, which are currently marked down to just $11.95. If you've never partaken in stockpiling discounted scented products from the retailer (practically a rite of passage for beauty lovers), now's the perfect time to start.

From Aug. 13 through Aug. 16 at 5:59 a.m. ET, just enter the code COZY at checkout to get $12.55 off the regular price of the brand's massive candles. The limit — yes, there is one — is 20, so while you can't buy them all, you can still get prepared for the upcoming holiday season and then go ahead and stock up for spring 2021 while you're at it (we're all dreaming of skipping ahead to that time anyway).

But, since fall is quickly approaching (and it's not really pumpkin spice season without an autumnal Bath & Body Works candle in every room in the house), you might as well start with its most luxurious scents. Between the pretty blue Sweater Weather candle and the very seasonal Leaves scent, there are plenty of rich notes and decorative vessels to upgrade your home — and they're all $11.95 (for now). Keep scrolling for the surprisingly luxe candles from this sale you shouldn't miss.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.