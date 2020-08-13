Bath & Body Works’ 3-Wick Candles Are Only $12 Right Now — & These Are The Most Luxurious Scents
Bath & Body Works' semi-annual sale may have *just* ended, but don't worry — there are still plenty of deals to be had at the cult-favorite mall store. Case in point: Bath & Body Works' 3-wick candles, which are currently marked down to just $11.95. If you've never partaken in stockpiling discounted scented products from the retailer (practically a rite of passage for beauty lovers), now's the perfect time to start.
From Aug. 13 through Aug. 16 at 5:59 a.m. ET, just enter the code COZY at checkout to get $12.55 off the regular price of the brand's massive candles. The limit — yes, there is one — is 20, so while you can't buy them all, you can still get prepared for the upcoming holiday season and then go ahead and stock up for spring 2021 while you're at it (we're all dreaming of skipping ahead to that time anyway).
But, since fall is quickly approaching (and it's not really pumpkin spice season without an autumnal Bath & Body Works candle in every room in the house), you might as well start with its most luxurious scents. Between the pretty blue Sweater Weather candle and the very seasonal Leaves scent, there are plenty of rich notes and decorative vessels to upgrade your home — and they're all $11.95 (for now). Keep scrolling for the surprisingly luxe candles from this sale you shouldn't miss.
With notes like fresh sage, woods, and juniper berry, this candle embodies the moment the air gets crisp and your fall cardigan comes out of hiding.
Not only does this huge candle contain a warm scent full of vanilla, sandalwood, and white birch bark notes, it also comes in a minimalist container that would fit right in with your chic fall decor.
As its packaging says, this candle is all about comfort, bringing vanilla and patchouli together for a soothing scent that you'll want bedside to calm you every night.
Though its name isn't subtle in the least, this candle looks understated and chic thanks to its beige and gold packaging. And if you're fall-obsessed, you won't find one more on theme; Leaves' fragrance is made up of crisp red apple, golden nectar, and warm clove spice, aka the exact scent that comes to mind when the trees turn colors.
For a cozy night in, you'll love this Palo Santo candle — it brings together Palo Santo wood, amber, and musk for a fragrance that's not *obviously* fall, but definitely warms you up on a cold evening.
Don't have a home library? You'll at least feel like you do when this candle is burning its mahogany, teakwood, oak, and frosted lavender blend, which comes in a sleek black jar you'll never tire of.