When it comes to upgrading your handbag lineup for the new season, brighter colors can easily replace your favorite black and brown staples. But for minimalists that don't want to commit to bolder hues, there are other simple details that can refresh your collection in an equally as impactful way. A prime example, iterations of Balmain's B Buzz bag are finished with fringe and bold polished yellow-gold hardware, both of which add a subtle lift to the classic silhouette. As seen in the Spring/Summer 2020 collection, the tote is now available for purchase and it's definitely worth a second look.

Balmain as you know it, (under the reign of Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing) is often associated with all-things Kardashian-Jenner and ample glitz and glam. But every season the Parisian-based brand reminds the style-set that sometimes, for even the most pared-back dressers, luxurious details can go a long way.

While Balmain bags are historic in nature, the new 'B Buzz' design puts a modern spin on a classic style. Adorned with a multitude of season-appropriate details (like hearty fringe, PVC, and striking pastel hues) there's undeniably a new Balmain bag to suit everyones taste. Happily partake in Spring's bright color offerings with the baby pink B-Buzz 23 Bag With Fringe $2,195. But if the classic styles are more your speed, quilted leather a slew of different colors is a classic choice that you'll enjoy sporting for endless seasons to come.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Your next handbag splurge has the potential to set the tone for your impending spring wardrobe, so shopping for your newest addition isn't a task to be taken lightly. Balmain's historically exquisite European craftsmanship makes for a sensible purchase that will be worth its weight in wear. In countless silhouettes (crossbody, tote, mini) and color-ways, most styles will work well with just about everything in your daily lineup. Whether you're pairing it with a neutral sweat suit for a sporty-chic look, or finishing off an already polished tailoring moment for the office, it definitely fits the bill.

Scroll ahead to shop TZR's favorite styles, below. But visit Balmain.com to peruse all the accessories up for offer, in full.