If fashion houses, cult-favorite brands, and independent designers taking on eco-friendly practices to their clothing production are any indication, sustainable fashion is more than a fleeting trend. That said, the road to responsibly made clothing and ethical practices within the fashion industry is only in its early stages. And while a large part of the journey towards a greener closet involves everything that happens behind the scenes of your favorite brands, it also involves you. What you do after you add a piece to your closet matters just as much as what the designers did before — which is where Bagatiba’s Triple R Project comes in.

Just in time for Earth Day, It girl-approved jewelry brand Bagatiba — which was founded by Jessie Andrews, the founder of cult-favorite brands Jeu Illimité and Basic Swim — has launched a new initiative that allows you to take part in its sustainability mission by upcycling your unwanted jewelry.

For The Triple R Project, Bagatiba has created a “Closed-Loop Cycle” return policy, which means it will accept all old or new metal jewelry — from any designer — that you no longer want. In return, you’ll get 25 percent off towards a new purchase from the brand. Once Bagatiba has collected your pieces, it will then melt these metals and use them towards new jewelry, metal objects, and art projects.

Courtesy of Bagatiba Courtesy of Bagatiba Courtesy of Bagatiba

The aim of this new initiative, which Andrews hopes to have as part of Bagatiba forever, is to create circularity in the buying process, rather than letting these metals end up in a landfill. “Sometimes, jewelry can get old and rust or just not be wanted, so I wanted to be able to give those pieces a second life,” Andrews shares in an email to The Zoe Report. “Luckily, when jewelry is in its original form, it stays the same property. So it can be melted, molded, used, remelted, and used again forever.”

Andrews plans to document the processes of the Triple R Project as it moves forward. She will also have a physical space where people can see the initiative in person. “All in all, I want sustainability to become a standard,” she says.

If you want to be a part of Bagatiba’s Triple R Project, head over to the brand’s website to learn more. And before you start shopping for a new piece, scroll down to see TZR’s must-have picks below.