Aurelia Probiotic Skincare's New Super Serum Uses CBD In A New Way

As far as trending skincare ingredients go, cannabidiol is in the same saintly camp as hyaluronic acid and squalane nowadays. The once-controversial hemp derivative isn't the most elusive thing, but the unique version of it that presents in Aurelia Probiotic Skincare's new CBD Super Serum + Probiotics is.

A follow-up to the precursory CBD-infused Super Serum, Aurelia's latest reaps all the hydrating, anti-inflammatory, and youth-retaining benefits of its older sibling, but this time with the addition of the brand's signature, namesake ingredient. You'll learn from the back of your daily supplement bottle that probiotics are living microorganisms that help to restore gut flora when ingested. When applied topically, probiotics — in this case non-living — can also protect your skin against "natural immune triggers" such as pollution and stress.

However, the brand's use of probiotics isn't the sole highlight here. The new serum's fellow star ingredient is equally alluring. According to Aurelia Probiotic Skincare, most beauty brands that are incorporating CBD into their products (so, all of them) are using CBD oil versus its purer form, crystals.

The Britain-born brand says that while its isolated and purified CBD crystals can be used at exacting amounts, CBD oil "tends to be highly diluted when used in skincare formulas and contains impurities from the extraction process."

Although probiotics are the brand's primary shtick, Aurelia says that it's one of the first beauty brands to use CBD in this way. The blend of CBD crystal isolate and probiotics reportedly stimulates collagen, boosts the skin's natural repair process, and, ultimately, delivers a coveted dewy finish.

Of course, the formula isn't without a splash of hyaluronic acid, the most popular hydro-booster of modern times, and hemp oil, whose high concentration of antioxidants is said to help with inflammation and improve texture. It may be on the pricey side — just over $90 — but with nearly every trending skincare ingredient included, it may just be worth it.

Shop Aurelia Probiotic Skincare's new CBD Super Serum + Probiotics at AureliaSkincare.com.

