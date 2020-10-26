Few things are quite as magical as first discovering cleansing balm. After spending years struggling to remove eyeliner and mascara with watery formulas or single-use wipes, finding the right makeup-melting balm can feel like cracking the code on your beauty routine — and for many, that perfect fit will be the brand-new option from Augustinus Bader, The Cleansing Balm. Since this makeup-removing trend is here to stay, if Augustinus Bader's luxury addition is any indication.

Launched on AugustinusBader.com on Oct. 22, the $70 Cleansing Balm can be used at the end of the day to remove pollution, excess oil, and makeup — including waterproof mascara — all without throwing a wrench in skin's pH or stripping it bare and dry. "The Cleansing Balm works to nourish and protect the skin’s integrity while encouraging its natural renewal cycle," noted a quote from Augustinus Bader himself in a press release. "The formula is designed to bind with oils and pollutants without causing harm or inflammation to the surface, which can accelerate signs of aging."

You can thank Augustinus Bader's signature Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8) for that, an often-used blend made from amino acids, vitamins, and molecules already present in skin. An extra dose of vitamin E and squalane are included, too, as well as a small army of oils — avocado, coconut, sunflower, and grapeseed.

And no, you shouldn't be wary of using an oil-to-milk cleanser if you have naturally oily skin, since the ingredients actually complement all skin types. "[The Cleansing Balm] replenishes the skin’s natural oil balance and eliminates harmful microbes that stimulate the overproduction of sebum to maintain a healthy and clear complexion," noted Bader. (Sensitive skin, take note; the balm is vegan, fragrance-free, and formulated to not clog pores in addition to that.)

Sustainability remains a core principle for the new launch: The balm itself is stored in a recyclable glass jar, and packaged in a recyclable carton. Each Cleansing Balm comes with a muslin cloth to accompany your skin care routine — which is obviously very reusable, too.

You can find The Cleansing Balm at Augustinus Bader stockists, and on AugustinusBader.com as of Oct. 22. Below, the luxe skin care brand's newest cleansing step.

