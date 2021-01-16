Traits commonly associated with Capricorns include responsible, disciplined, and self-controlled. For those of us born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19, it might seem like we're too serious or uptight. But, I find my Type-A tendencies to be a blessing, especially when it comes to fashion. My style as a Capricorn is unfussy and understated — with a focus on quality craftsmanship and practicality. While I'm not one to often focus on astrology, having just celebrated my birthday in late December, I've been thinking about ways in which I can recenter my wardrobe to fit my personality and needs.

Over the last year, my usual patterns of dressing have been disrupted, and, like many, I've committed to a life in sweats and slippers. But in 2021, as cheesy as it may sound, I'm using my Capricorn qualities to help me re-establish my sense of self and style. When I've looked to stories that capture my Zodiac sign's style in the past, I've been disappointed with how literally my hard-working sensibility is interpreted. According to astrology expert Susan Miller, the sign is highly ambitious, serious, and hard-working. We are known to be trustworthy friends and responsible leaders, often focused on work. But, despite our work-hard mentality, I'm not the type to wear suit sets or keep to only neutral colors — refined earth-signs shouldn't just be written off as boring.

Instead, in my interpretation, it's about investing in statement pieces that I'll hold on to for years, and ignoring fleeting trends for a more cohesive sense of style. I'm not afraid to splurge on a luxury sweatsuit that I'll wear every day. I'd rather buy one thing to support an indie designer than a closet full of fast fashion. And, while I have yet to own a single piece from The Row or Hermès, I respect each brand's devotion to timelessness over the fickle fashion cycle. Below, shop a few of the Capricorn staples I'm co-signing as I think about what my wardrobe needs in the new year.

Capricorn Style: The Best Basics

Whether it's athleisure, denim, or comfortable sneakers, Capricorns want to keep things simple and we're willing to splurge on the best iteration of whatever it is our wardrobe is missing. But, that being said, if a $7 Hanes tank or under-$100 sneakers are best in class — we'll take that, too.

Capricorn Style: In The Know

One benefit to Capricorns' obsession with quality and hard work is that when it comes to fashion, we're clued into vintage trends and indie designers alike with a focus on quality. A hand-crafted vintage engagement ring or a top sewn by hand hold sentimental value and we respect the work that goes into such pieces. If it's one-of-a-kind, even better.

Capricorn Style: Luxury Lover

Capricorns aren't the type to get swept up in logomania, but that doesn't mean we don't have a bent for luxury staples. We'd rather go for something a bit more subtle when it comes to status. If we're the only one who knows where it's from — that's OK, it's all about how it makes us feel when we put it on.