The same features that made Arrow's Cooling Cheek Tint stick out from the crowd when it launched in 2016 still stand true today. Brought to life by Birchbox's in-house beauty brand Arrow, the $18 liquid blush has always been wonderfully lightweight, yet soothing to the touch — since the formula literally has a cooling effect on skin once it's applied. This hasn't changed for the new version of the Cooling Cheek Tint, which dropped on May 8.

Instead, Arrow made two small — yet impactful — tweaks to the packaging and the Cooling Cheek Tint formula. The first and most obvious one is the new look; Arrow swapped out the old click-pen format for a squeezable tube that complements the soft, blendable texture. Which brings us to the second new change: Arrow made the Cooling Cheek Tint formula creamier and more blending-friendly, so chances of it pilling or creating a streaky, obvious finish once you've applied it are even lower.

That said, both new Cooling Cheek Tint shades are still cruelty-free and vegan thanks to Arrow's choice to leave out the red pigment carmine. That isn't the only eye-catching thing about its formula, though: Both Cooling Cheek Tint shades include lactic acid, too, a chemical exfoliator that can help even skin texture and lessen the appearance of lines and dark spots.

Still, despite its cooling capability and noteworthy formula, shoppers are probably most interested in the blush's colors. Two are available at the moment; Berry Pink, a more traditional pink blush, and Coral Pink, a subtler hue that'll add a natural flush of color to your cheeks. "If no makeup makeup is your thing, this product will become a go to," noted a post announcing the new blush on Birchbox's official Instagram page.

As with any Arrow beauty product, the new drop is exclusive to Birchbox's website — so make sure you swing by the online beauty retailer in order to pick up the latest take on an old favorite. Ahead, the new Cooling Cheek Tint from Arrow.

