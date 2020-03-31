Close your eyes, and think about the trends you were into 20 years ago. Seeing as it was 2000, there was inevitably a pair of low-rise jeans — and, for the beauty fans, a pair of highly tweezed brows. While most trends have come and gone (then come back again) over the past two decades, one makeup fixture has stayed the same: Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation. And to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the designer makeup brand has finally dropped something that makeup fans have been waiting for — Armani Beauty's new Luminous Silk Concealer.

Available in 20 shades at $38 per tube, the recently released concealer acts as a companion to Armani Beauty's wildly popular foundation. The concealer is infused with multiple skincare ingredients — like glycerin, vitamin E, and caffeine — in order to calm and hydrate the delicate eye area. The mineral pigments themselves are coated in amino acids, as well, which give the unique formula (and in turn, your complexion) an extra glowy boost.

"For those who are always on the go, Luminous Silk Concealer is the perfect pick-me-up product. This concealer transforms the skin immediately, leaving a flawless complexion," noted a quote from Linda Cantello, Giorgio Armani international makeup artist, in a press release. "Apply before foundation to adjust the dosage and coverage."

Courtesy of Armani Beauty

Yes, you read that correctly — before foundation. Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk range starts with the Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, then moves onto the new concealer, and follows that up with the iconic Luminous Silk Foundation. This satiny makeup routine can then be finished with a few swipes from the semi-matte Luminous Silk Compact or dewy Fluid Sheer.

Applying the concealer pre-foundation will be a breeze, though. Similar to the sharply angled applicator included with the house's Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow, the new concealer features a multipurpose wand with a precise tip and flat-edged side. This means it'll be actually easy to touch up your makeup when you need to — whether it's swatching on a new layer of concealer entirely or adding a few dots of formula here and there.

You can explore the entire Luminous Silk collection by visiting the beauty brand's website. Ahead, the new Luminous Silk Concealer from Armani Beauty.

