In a time where the ethos of fashion brands matters more than ever, you'll be delighted to know that Aritzia's 'Thanks To You' sale is all about supporting its internal community. The popular retailer is offering customers 20% off of coveted styles, site-wide and with every category fully represented, it's practically a promise that you can check off every piece on your current 'To-Buy' list. However, the best part is that from now, until Apr. 3, all profits will be donated to Aritzia employees and their families.

In a statement, Aritzia announced that it would be prioritizing its people through The Aritzia Community Relief Fund™. With 100% of proceeds from the current sale being distributed to its team of hands-on workers, the retailer is dedicated to say the least. And with the current amount climbing steadily towards $5,000,000, it's safe to say the brand cares. Not only does the sale allow you to plan an exciting overhaul on your closet but you can also feel good knowing you're contributing to a good cause.

Whether you're working from home or simply partaking in the uptick of loungewear, Aritzia proves cute is not cancelled with its cozy edit. A couple of the must-mention garments include the comfiest Boyfriend Hoodie and Jogger combo in heather grey - a combo that all of the style set (like, Emily Ratajkowski) are coveting at the moment. Or get double the wear out of new lounge clothes with some of the trendiest activewear, of which fashion girls are swearing by as the unofficial uniform during lock-down.

If your couch-side collection is complete for now, look to the brands perfect warm weather curation for spring and summer outfit inspiration. With a slew of versatile pieces in store, there's plenty of core additions that'll provide an endless amount of wear in your rotation. For example, Wilfred's ethereal Moonshine Dress is the ideal LBD for taking care of business during the day and then transitioning seamlessly into roof-top drinks at night. Likewise, the Écoulement V Jumpsuit comes in 6 colors and promises an infinite amount of ways to wear it and occasions to wear it for.

Ahead you'll find just a handful of Aritzia's best WFH picks, all on super sale right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.