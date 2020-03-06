The company that has guaranteed show-stopping brows and perfectly pigmented lips and lids has now taken a dive into the real lash world. Anastasia Beverly Hills' Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara is the newest product from the brand set to grace the shelves of your favorite retailers on March 10. While Anastasia Beverly Hills has its own line of false lashes, this is a first, as it has yet to venture into the world of mascara. And with how effortlessly the brand excels at shaping arches and lining lips, mascara just seems like the natural next step in the succession of beloved products.

One of the first things you'll notice about the mascara — which is $25 for the full size and $13 for its mini counterpart — is its ultra-chic packaging. The jet black lash-boosting potion is housed in a metallic champagne pink to black ombré bottle and contains an hourglass-shaped brush for swiping on a coat or two (or three).

However, there's more to it than pretty packaging; the new mascara also features a water-resistant formula. Admittedly, it’s easy to drone on about the horrors of water-resistant and waterproof mascara (dry, flaky clumps, anyone?), but Lash Brag was created with waxes and conditioners that soften your lashes and help prevent fading and smearing. Your lashes are more likely to stay hydrated with the new launch — meaning there will be less flaking and it won’t take half a bottle of makeup remover to cleanse after a day of wearing. (The Zoe Report's Shopping News Editor, Anna Buckman, confirms this, telling me that, though a little clumpy while on the brush, the mascara wasn't flaky on her lashes and removed easily with gentle cleanser at the end of the day.)

Beyond the beneficial formula, it also provides versatility. According to the brand, the mascara offers three different levels of lash effects: One coat of the formula is perfect for an everyday look, two coats is a happy medium for both day and night wear, and three coats will give you bold lashes, which are often sought after for nights out and special events. And for even more drama, the brand suggests working a coat onto the tops of your lashes for added dimension.

The master of brows has embarked on its newest mission to help you step up your lash game. Shop both versions on Anastasia Beverly Hills’ site on March 10 and online and in-store at other retailers on March 15.