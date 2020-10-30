With the election a mere few days away, it's natural you may be feeling overwhelmed by the news or trying to navigate a voting plan in the midst of a pandemic. For the women who have spent the last months on the arduous campaign trail, the noise and logistics are all part of the job. But as such, prioritizing self care is key to keeping spirits up. For senators Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris' Chief Of Staff and Senior Advisor, carving out time with family, taking a break from screen time, and getting a workout in are all small ways to relax amidst a busy schedule.

But, the self-care habits of the Biden-Harris team aren't the only tips that can be applied to your day-to-day life. Their on-camera beauty tricks will work for your weekly Zoom calls. And, their campaign trail must-haves are staples worth taking with you if you're planning to head to the polls, namely comfortable shoes and snacks! But, of all of their individual advice, there's one thing that the three agree upon soundly: whether it be absentee, early, or in person on election day, make sure to cast your vote this year. "I already voted absentee by mail and I’ve made sure everyone in my family has a plan to vote," Gillibrand tells TZR via email. If your ballot is already submitted, you can also pay it forward with a small act of care for friends or even strangers (perhaps by donating Pizza to those waiting in line). Below, these three inspiring women share more about their self-care routines, the clothes that make them feel powerful, and why they're hopeful ahead of the coming election.

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Courtesy Amy Klobuchar

TZR: What's the best way to relax when you're stressed or anxious?

I like to go for a hike with my husband John.

TZR: Before going on camera, what's your go-to beauty product/hack?

Smashbox lipstick in Primrose. You need to apply a lot after you wear a mask!

TZR: What is something you always pack with you on the campaign trail?

Comfortable shoes! When you’re on the go all day talking to voters, the last thing you want to worry about is your feet hurting. I got some flack for wearing flat shoes on the debate stage, but seriously?

TZR: What is one thing from your wardrobe that gives you confidence? The gold coat that I wore to announce my presidential campaign — in the middle of a blizzard! It reminds me to always have grit.

TZR: What was a moment in your childhood that kicked off your journey to want to change the world for the better?

This isn’t a childhood story, but it’s what made me go into politics. When our daughter Abigail was born, she couldn’t swallow properly – and the doctors didn’t know why, or what to do about it. But the insurance company rules kicked me out of the hospital after 24 hours – even though I hadn’t slept for two days, and even though our baby girl was sick and plugged into a battery of machines in intensive care. Over many years and many trips to the hospital, Abigail got better. But what happened to my family was wrong. So I called my state legislators. I testified at the State Capitol. I showed up at the committee conference with visibly pregnant friends. When the legislators asked when the bill should take effect, the pregnant moms all raised their hands and said, “Now.” And that’s how I got one of the nation’s first state laws in the country passed guaranteeing moms and their babies a 48-hour hospital stay. So you don’t have to be an elected official to change the world —you can start right now!

TZR: What does being a woman mean to you?

Someone once said that a man is judged on his potential, while a woman is judged on her record. So being a woman means that you have to bring the receipts. The good news is that there are so many strong, qualified women running for office this year — including our Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kamala Harris! Women are leading the fight to defeat Donald Trump and to get our country back on track. And if you don’t think a woman can lead the way to beat Donald Trump’s mean-spirited policies, Nancy Pelosi does it every day.

TZR: What are two issues you most care about this election?

One of the most important issues our country is facing right now is COVID-19. We need a president who will tackle this pandemic responsibly. For me, like so many, this is personal. My husband got COVID early on. He was incredibly sick and ended up in the hospital on oxygen. He got better, but more than 225,000 Americans haven’t been so lucky. So to think that President Trump knew from the very beginning that the virus was airborne, that it was deadly, and instead of protecting Americans, he deliberately chose to play it down. He chose to lie rather than to lead. Vice President Biden has a plan to take on this pandemic and get our economy back on track, and that’s the leadership we need. Another critical issue is voting rights. We need to work to make sure everyone can vote, and that means expanding vote by mail, strengthening voter protections, and restoring the Voting Rights Act. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House -- and with a Democratic majority in the Senate and House -- we could get this done.

Karine Jean-Pierre, Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to Senator Harris

Courtesy Karine Jean-Pierre

TZR: What's the best way to relax when you're stressed or anxious?

My partner and my schedules are hectic, and let’s be honest, my daughter’s schedule is too. I cherish every moment I get with them. To me, the picture of calm and tranquility is coming home from a long run and spending the rest of the day with my family.

TZR: What is something you always pack with you on the campaign trail?

Between the two of us, it feels like either my partner or I are always traveling. Which is why we’ve established a tradition of packing a gift from the city we’re in to give to our daughter when we get home. We want her to know that even though our work sometimes takes us away from home, she’s always a part of us, no matter where we are.

TZR: What was a moment in your childhood that kicked off your journey to want to change the world for the better?

I spent most of my childhood trying to fulfill the dreams my parents had set out for me. Namely, to become a doctor. I thought I could do it, and I replaced an actual interest in wanting to be a doctor with arduous dedication and long nights of studying. But in the end, I just wasn’t cut out for it. When I was 19 and pretty lost, I picked up an odd job at a call center trying to raise money for an environmental organization. I was terrible at the job, but realized I loved the nature aspect of it. And, thinking back, I always loved the nature I breathed in on my long runs throughout Long Island.

That experience taught me that figuring out what you are interested in takes real work! You need to learn how to listen to yourself, and that’s a real skill that you must develop over time and with effort. It’s easy to follow what someone else tells you to do, and much harder to find what you really want to do.

The environmental organization soon realized that my talents were perhaps better suited doing anything other than fundraising calls, so I went from making calls to checking on endangered bird eggs. And while I didn’t become an environmentalist, that summer left me more ready to recognize when I stumbled across something I was genuinely passionate about — which happened not much later with politics.

TZR: What does being a woman mean to you?

Being a woman means knowing that we have more rights than our mothers and grandmothers ever did — and knowing that we need to keep pressing forward to make sure future generations of women have even more opportunities than we do.

Being a woman often means sacrifice and the opportunity to fight for my daughter’s rights to live whatever life she wants one day, no matter her gender.

Being a woman is tiring and empowering.

Being a woman is a constant stream of contradictions, but ultimately, what it means for me is doing everything I can to make sure my daughter, and the millions of other Black and brown girls like her have a shot at a brighter future.

TZR: What Are two issues you most care about this election?

I think, like the rest of the country, the pandemic is on my mind first and foremost. We need to get the dual public health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 under control.

But beyond that, I believe we must address two systemic issues —racism and climate change — if we want our country to be a country that moves everyone forward in the long-term.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Courtesy Kirsten Gillibrand

What's the best way to relax when you're stressed or anxious?

Working out is a great way to relieve stress. Nothing helps put me at ease like playing tennis, lifting weights, or taking a cycling class.

TZR: What is something you always pack with you on the campaign trail?

I always have water and healthy snacks. And it never hurts if you can end a long day on the trail with a glass of whiskey.

TZR: What is one thing from your wardrobe that gives you confidence?

A constituent sent me Wonder Woman face masks and I gave them to my fellow women Senators to wear. Not only do they keep us safe, but they’re a reminder that women are the best fighters for what’s right.

TZR: Before going on camera, what's your go-to beauty product/hack?

Always make sure to reapply your lipstick.

TZR: What was a moment in your childhood that kicked off your journey to want to change the world for the better?

My grandmother was my inspiration. Even though she didn’t have a college degree, she became a major force in our local politics. As a little girl, I would help my grandmother and the other women activists stuff envelopes, make phone calls ,and go door to door. I’ve wanted to be a public servant ever since.

TZR: What does being a woman means to you?

It means not only caring about your family, but caring about your community and being willing to find common ground. I believe women make exceptional public servants because we are good listeners, excellent compromisers, and unifiers.

TZR: What two issues do you most care about this election?

Everything we care about is on the ballot, so it’s hard to pinpoint just two issues. But, as the nation faces dual health and economic crises, it’s critical that we help American families who are suffering. We can do that by protecting and expanding the Affordable Care Act, and creating a more equal economy that expands opportunities for everyone. The pandemic has revealed a fundamental truth about our society: not only are low-income and minority Americans more likely to be essential workers, but they’re more likely to lack health care and suffer from the economic fallout. Expanding health care and expanding economic opportunity would help address these deep-rooted issues.