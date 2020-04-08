Shopping new trends and shopping sustainably don't always align. But, denim brand AMO's new vintage "REWORK" capsule is trying to disrupt that idea. The LA-based label just launched a new five-part collection, which is unilaterally raising the bar for what it means to be a sustainable brand. The zero-waste capsule embraces the patchwork denim trend and includes slit-bearing skirts, two-toned jeans, a patchy shoulder bag and a paisley tee — all while using only deadstock fabric. As the collection is tied to Earth Day, 20 percent of all sales will also go to benefit the NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), which founder Kelly Urban began working with after her mom turned her onto the non-profit in high school.

Each of the five pieces from the capsule touches on nostalgia, embracing retro silhouettes in minimalist, modern ways. During the '70s, DIY denim skirts became a way to give jeans a second life by up-cycling them — a through line found in AMO's line, which includes two denim skirts in addition to jeans, a top, and tote. "REWORK started with a desire to create something new using zero new materials, only using deadstock past season styles and fabrics, says Urban. "We took old styles that were just sitting in boxes on shelves, cut them up, sewed them back together in new ways and realized what worked and what didn’t. From that, a five piece capsule collection was born." The resulting patchwork styles stay true to the label's aesthetic while incorporating patchwork details.

COURTESY OF AMO COURTESY OF AMO COURTESY OF AMO

For years, achieving zero-waste status had felt near-impossible for fashion brands of all sizes. Still today, getting there is seen as a mark of true, capital-S sustainability that designers work tirelessly at. For AMO, plastic-free packaging was just the first step. "Becoming more sustainable involves making better choices and sticking with those choices, and improving even further," shares Urban, who notes that the label uses natural raw materials like cotton and linen as well as recycled alloy metal buttons for their jeans. "It’s a constant act of analyzing your entire supply chain, from the raw materials you're using, the manufacturing process and asking how you can improve and move towards a method that will ultimately reduce your overall carbon footprint."

Ahead, shop the vintage-inspired looks, and be sure to browse their site for more nostalgic wares.