If you're looking to get the rundown on Cyber Weekend 101, you've come to the right place. This year, Black Friday will begin on November 25, with Cyber Monday falling on November 27 — expect lots of sales to run through the entire weekend, though. As always, one of the best places to shop on Cyber Weekend is Amazon; the discounts, selection, and fuss-free checkout process simply can't be beat. And to make things even easier for you, you'll find all of Amazon's biggest discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday being updated here all weekend long. (Side note: If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial here to get the most out of Cyber Weekend.)

Just remember that many of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will sell out quickly, so act fast if you see a product you like. Some of the biggest discounts you can expect include deals on smart devices, TVs, cooking gadgets, and beauty products, though it's a particularly good time to stock up on holiday presents and household essentials as well.

With those tips in mind, happy shopping!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

47% Off The Super Popular Fire HD 10 Tablet Fire HD 10 Tablet (32 GB) $149.99 $79.99 Amazon See On Amazon With over 92,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!), this wildly-popular tablet has won fans for a good reason: It has a large, crystal-clear widescreen display and a fast processing system that allows you to easily stream your favorite videos, play games, or browse the internet. With somewhere in the neck of 10 to 12 hours of battery life depending on your usage and 32 gigabytes of storage, this is a great purchase any day — even better when it's 47% off for Black Friday.

50% Off 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service $199 $99 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

68% Off These Crest 3D White Whitestrips With A Light Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, Teeth Whitening Strips Kit, 10 count $62.58 $45 Amazon See On Amazon Amplify your teeth-whitening results with this set from Crest 3D. It comes with whitening strips and a lightweight, water-resistant light that helps to reduce stains.

60% Off A No-Touch Forehead Thermometer iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $59.99 $23.99 Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating after more than 65,000 Amazon reviews, this infrared touchless thermometer has amassed a serious fan base thanks to its fast, accurate, and painless readings. Score the Black Friday deal and get it for an impressive 60% off.

91% Off The Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch $443.15 $39.99 See On Amazon Water-resistant up to 200 meters, this Invicta diver watch features a stainless stainless steel band and unidirectional bezel for a timeless aesthetic that'll last for years to come. Plus, with more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, it's wearer-approved.

52% Off AncestryDNA's Genetic Ethnicity Test AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test $97.92 $47 Amazon See On Amazon Stay connected to family — even at a distance — with this AncestryDNA at-home kit, which has a whopping 4.6-star rating overall with more than 29,000 Amazon reviews. Simply mail in a saliva sample and in only a few weeks you'll learn the origins of your ethnicity so you can start building a family tree. For Black Friday only, get this memorable gift at an unbeatable price.

52% Off Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-Quart Cooker Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-Quart Cooker $249.98 $119.99 Amazon See On Amazon With the nine-in-one Ninja Foodi, you can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, and broil, all in one machine, and with a 4.8-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews for the line, it's definitely customer tested and approved. With a 6.5-quart capacity, it's large enough for group or batch cooking.

57% Off A Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush $69.65 $29.95 See On Amazon This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to remove plaque — and with more than 32,000 reviews on Amazon, it's clear that users love it. It operates on a two-minute timer to help you brush for the recommended amount of time, plus it pulses when it senses you're applying too much pressure. The battery holds charge for up to 14 days, but it's easy to recharge when you need to.

52% Off Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans $69.23 $33.23 Amazon See On Amazon If you consider today's low price and just how popular these Levi's skinny jeans are — more than 7,500 Amazon shoppers have given them a 4.5-star rating— you'll know that these are likely to be one of the first things to sell out on Black Friday. So why are they such a must-have? They are comfy and just "fit perfect."

50% Off These adidas Leggings adidas Originals Women's 3 Stripes Legging $39.84 $19.92 Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon after more than 6,000 reviews, it's easy to see why fans love these sporty leggings. Featuring adidas' signature stripes, this pair is made from an ultra-comfy cotton-spandex blend that's great for everyday wear.

78% Off The adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe adidas Women's Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe $83.64 $18.40 Amazon See On Amazon This popular running shoe from adidas is a real investment on a normal day. But if you act fast, you can get it majorly on sale for Black Friday. Designed with great traction and built-in lace closure, this shoe is a great buy for anyone on their feet a lot, running, walking, or standing.

64% Off A Black + Decker Drill & Tools Set BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit (68 Pieces) $166.64 $59.99 Amazon See On Amazon Set yourself up for home project success with this 68-piece, fan-favorite Black + Decker drill and tools set. More than 6,700 reviewers have given it a 4.6-star rating overall for being "inexpensive yet dependable" and "strong." The lightweight drill also lasts a while on each charge but is still light in the hand.

61% Off These adidas Fluidflow Running Shoes adidas Women's Fluidflow Running Shoe $79.72 $31.09 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a runner, these adidas Fluidflow running shoes will get you where you want to go — fast. The engineered knit upper stretches around your foot to give you the kind of control that only comes with a great fit, and the cushioned midsole absorbs impact whether you're hitting the pavement or the treadmill. Best of all, right now they're available at a solid discount.

86% Off This Alarm Clock With A Wireless Charging Pad Seneo Alarm Clock With Wireless Charging Pad $99.93 $13.99 Amazon See On Amazon Charge your device and wake up with it within arm's reach. This handy wireless charging station sits atop a digital alarm clock with adjustable brightness settings. The unit even comes with an extra USB charging outlet so you can power up your earbuds or other device.

45% Off Crest Arctic Mint 3D Whitestrips Crest Arctic Mint 3D Whitestrips $54.51 $29.98 Amazon See On Amazon These Crest Whitestrips come with a minty serum that'll add a burst of freshness to your teeth-whitening session. The set comes with 14 treatments and will leave you with noticeably brighter teeth.

72% Off This Samsonite 2-Piece Set Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner Luggage (2-Pieces) $428.54 $119.99 Amazon See On Amazon Black Friday is one of the best days to stock up on high-quality luggage like this two-piece set from Samsonite because it's offered at such an extraordinary price. Your purchase includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch upright model. Both are expandable, with a retractable handle, smooth spinner wheels, and an extra-durable hardside shell.

57% Off Gillette Series Sensitive Shave Gel Gillette Series Sensitive Shave Gel (6-Pack) $23.84 $10.25 Amazon See On Amazon Black Friday is actually a great day to stock up on basics, like these wildly popular sensitive shave gel from Gillette. It's lightly fragranced and formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated skin. With over 6,000 Amazon reviews and a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating, this is one of the most popular hygiene products on Amazon, and you can get a great deal on this six-pack while deals last.

52% Off An Anne Klein Bracelet Watch Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch $64.56 $30.99 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking for an everyday timepiece or something a little dressier, this sophisticated Anne Klein bracelet watch fits the bill. With stylish Roman numerals and Japanese quartz movement, it's simple and classy, and with 99 feet of water resistance, it's also super functional to wear on the daily.