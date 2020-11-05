When you begin considering which red carpet looks or pre-event blowouts might fall into the storied category of Amal Clooney's most iconic hairstyles, one volumized go-to rises to the top. Books could be written about the international human rights lawyer's on-duty hairstyle: It's big, luscious, and often effortlessly tossed across one shoulder, never straying too far from her signature ultra-dark brunette. It's also the antithesis of common political hairstyles as Vogue writer Liana Satenstein pointed out in 2019. In a professional landscape dominated by pin-straight bobs and relaxed waves, Clooney's long, bouncy hair is a welcome focal point.

All that said, Clooney knows how to shake things up by adding in the smallest details, establishing herself as a style icon for hair minimalists everywhere. It's a notable event in itself when she appears at a film premiere with a curled above-the-shoulder lob, or when a new caramel highlight or two appear. The time she attended the 2018 Met Gala wearing a half-up, half-down ponytail made fans everywhere reach for their most museum-worthy scrunchies — and the T3 hair dryer regularly used by Amal Clooney's hairstylist, Rod Ortega.

Don't just take our word for it, though. Below are six of Clooney's best hairstyles from over the years, from that aforementioned everyday look to special-occasion styles. Just make sure you have your favorite hairspray, a curling iron, and some pre-heated hair rollers on deck while you scroll.

The Signature Blowout Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Clooney's go-to, over-the-shoulder waves look completely effortless while still being polished enough for any special red carpet event — including the 2019 People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala, where Clooney and husband George were award winners.

The Big Curls Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A royal wedding requires polished hair — and the perfect hat. For the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Clooney opted for more defined curls with flipped ends.

Off-Duty Volume Andrew Medichini/AP/Shutterstock When it was time to unwind the day after her own wedding in 2014, Clooney chose this more relaxed style, keeping in natural-looking texture and volume at the crown with a pulled-back section.

The Old Hollywood Lob Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Don't ever pass up the chance to style watch at the Venice International Film Festival. At the Suburbicon premiere in 2017, Clooney wore this timeless, curled bob, complete with a romantic deep part framing her face.

The Curled Bob Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Clooney wore a tousled lob — stylized with a loose front ringlet — to the Hail, Caesar! premiere in 2016. Between that, the red lipstick, and flouncy Giambattista Valli dress, it was a look for the books.