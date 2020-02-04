"Wildcrafted" is the latest buzz word in beauty, but what exactly does it mean? "Wildcrafting is defined as the sustainable practice of harvesting a plant as it grows in its natural environment," Alpyn Beauty founder Kendra Kolb Butler tells The Zoe Report exclusively in an email. "The plant is never harmed or killed. It’s like plucking a piece of fruit from a bush, it grows back." And that practice is exactly what Alpyn Beauty is bringing to the virtual shelves of Sephora. Thanks to an exciting expansion into the beauty retailer on Feb. 4, the Jackson Hole-inspired brand and its carefully crafted products will now be easier than ever to shop.

The Grand Tetons are not only the mountains that adorn this clean collection's pretty packaging; they also make up the environment in which its ingredients thrive. "The wild plants we harvest are some of the hardest-working and most resilient: botanicals that are conditioned to survive in an unforgiving climate (think high altitude, low humidity, little oxygen, intense sun, harsh wind and heavy snowfall)," Butler tells TZR. That's what got the Jackson Hole local thinking: It would be nice if our skin were this resilient, too.

Before long, Alpyn Beauty was in the works. On the back of each cream, serum, and cleanser, you'll find such refreshing ingredients as chamomile, calendula, sage, and wild arnica, many of them grown wild and all of them sustainably sourced basically from Butler's backyard. "When applied to skin, these plants perform just like they do in the wild — preserving, protecting and strengthening your skin for increased resiliency, which results in skin that looks, feels and behaves more youthfully," Butler continues.

Alpyn Beauty currently offers five products — a Calming Midnight Mask, Creamy Bubbling Cleanser, Line-Filling Eye Balm, Melt Moisturizer, and Survival Serum, all within a $36 to $68 range — and each one showcases a unique botanical makeup.

The mask, for instance, (which sold out within 48 hours of launching) is a blend of skin-repairing melatonin and detoxifying wild dandelion. Bakuchiol — an ingredient akin to retinol, the brand says — features throughout. The brand's trademarked PlantGenius complex is a mix of the most vitamin-packed plants Jackson Hole has to offer.

As far as sustainability goes, Alpyn Beauty is ahead of the curve. Using local ingredients helps to reduce the carbon footprint of outsourcing, and products are presented in recyclable glass and paper goods certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). "Also, as of this month, we are a proud member of 1% for the Planet, with proceeds from every product sold going towards preserving the plant and wildlife ecosystem in Grand Teton National Park — which is incredibly important to our brand ethos." explains Butler.

The range has expanded from its humble beginnings at the Alpyn Beauty Bar to being sold at QVC, Saks Fifth Avenue, and others, but now, the brand is launching its largest partnership ever. All five products will be available at Sephora starting Feb. 4. Keep scrolling to shop them from the mega-beauty retailer now.