Next time you swing by Alo Yoga's website for an athleisure update, make sure you check out its moisturizer or body wash, too. The latest fitness brand to cross over into the skin care space, Alo Yoga's new beauty line launched on Dec. 8, unveiling what it calls the Glow System. The seven-piece product line is anchored by the berry amla — also known as Indian gooseberry — as its hero ingredient, which acts as a source of antioxidants and vitamin C.

Though the connection between yoga and beauty is more than skin deep in the eyes of the brand and those behind it. "At Alo, our key mission is to bring yoga and mindfulness to the world," Alo Yoga Co-Founder and CEO, Danny Harris, tells TZR via email. "We want to inspire people through movement, wellness, and clean living. Through the practice of yoga and mindfulness, it can change the trajectory of someone's life. Our clean beauty line is another way for people to live a healthier, non-toxic lifestyle."

To that point, Alo Yoga has made the "clean" standards for its new Glow System clear, which isn't always the case when it comes to that hard-to-define industry term. Harris notes that the vegan and cruelty-free products are formulated without a laundry list of ingredients clean beauty fans typically avoid, such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, and synthetic fragrance.

"Our packaging is always recyclable," Harris continues. "We use materials and manufacturing practices with minimal impact on energy consumption and natural resources. Our beauty products are all made clean in California. At Alo, everything we make is manufactured in a way that is kind towards people, towards animals, and towards the environment."

So, how much will you be spending on Alo Yoga beauty? It depends. Prices range from $24 for the Mega-C Body Wash to $88 for the Radiance Serum, a multipurpose facial product combining amla with hyaluronic acid. "Amla’s various skin care benefits include building collagen to reduce the onset of wrinkles and fine lines, protecting against UVB and UVA damage, improving skin texture, promoting glow, reducing blemishes and pigmentation, and more," adds Harris.

Currently, you can find the line on the brand's website. Or, shop the first wave of Alo Yoga beauty, ahead.

