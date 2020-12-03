The lead up to singer Alicia Keys' beauty brand Keys Soulcare, one could argue, perhaps began in 2016 when the star publicly disavowed makeup, noting the ways going without it allowed her to feel free of societal's expectations of women. It was a journey, Keys explained in a 2016 essay for Lenny Letter, that eventually led her to meditation.

Today, the label officially launches, as part of the e.l.f Beauty family, with its 'First Ritual,' a collection of three products, though only one is actual topical skincare. That's in part because the brand is just as focused on self-care without products as it is with them. The Keys Soulcare site also devotes space to what it's identified as the four tenets of soulcare: body, spirit, mind, and connection. In connection with this spirit of holistic self-care, each product comes paired with a mantra.

The first ritual is comprised of three products—though beauty lovers will undoubtedly be most excited by the moisturizer. First up, there's the 'signature' Sage + Oat Milk Candle to set the mood. The candle, the brand notes, is meant to offer a moment to "press reset," regardless of the time of day. Sage is known for its energy-clearing properties, and oat milk is soft and soothing. Together, the scent is best described as warm and comforting. The mantra for the candle is, appropriately, 'I shine at full wattage.'

Next up, there's the Skin Transformation Cream. Soulcare worked with dermatologist, and co-founder of W3LL People Dr. Renée Snyder (also part of the e.l.f Beauty family of brands) on this formula, which is perfect for the coming cooler temps as it's rich in ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and buzzy 'retinol-alternative,' bakuchiol, a 'clean' ingredient with anti-aging properties. It's also infused with malachite, known as the 'stone of transformation.' The accompanying mantra? 'I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change.'

Completing the first ritual is the Obsidian Facial Roller, which completes the self-care moment, and allows you to give yourself a cooling massage as you apply the Skin Transformation Cream (or another serum, moisturizer, or oil). Obsidian is a volcanic glass created from quickly cooled lava, and has a long history of use in feng shui and other rituals to "repel negativity" and "clear the psychic smog that can surround us," as the Keys Soulcare website explains. The mantra: 'I am strong, capable and unstoppable.'

Of course, this is just the very beginning. Keep an eye on Keys Soulcare in the coming year, when the label is slated to launch a full collection.

