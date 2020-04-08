Since there's likely no other pant option that you reach for nearly as much, upgrading your jean rotation is always a good idea. But if you're not sure where to start re-vamping your denim collection for the warmer months ahead, Acne Studios new denim has all of your bases more than covered. Besides including every on-trend cut, rise, and wash that one should be wearing right now, the Spring/Summer 2020 collection is also a very fashionable history lesson. Named after the years in which they were inspired, each throwback style is timelessly made with a modern element - thus promising to be a forever option you'll wear for years to come.

When it comes to denim, Acne assuredly knows a thing or two about nonchalant exclusivity. Revered for its unique designs and cool-kid image, the latest drop exemplifies both aspects superbly. Besides that, though, the Spring/Summer 2020 jeans have a heavy dose of history sewn into its seams that's definitely worth appreciating. For some background, in 1997 co-founder and creative director of Acne, Jonny Johansson, made a batch of 100 pairs of raw denim jeans with red stitching as a for-fun gift to friends and family. Quickly, the pants became a hot commodity causing the brand to extend its exclusivity well beyond the realm of denim. With jeans still at the core of Acne's DNA, the latest collection is an ode to said significant chapter with a re-launch of its most popular jean styles over the years, including the now infamous '97 batch.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Each pair is inspired and named after the year that specific style was coveted. effectively making it super simple to shop for your throwback preferences. And out of all the denim trends to prioritize this season, Acne has a trendy version of each. For example, the entire capsule is an ode to the 90's and considering throwback washes are among the biggest trends to try, the classic boyfriend silhouette of the 1997 Jean, $320, in the light blue wash is more than ideal. Likewise, bootcut silhouettes have fully made a comeback according to fashion girls and the 1992 Bootcut Jeans come in the top four washes to be wearing right now (black, dark blue, light sky blue and tinted white) making it the ultimate no-brainer buy to cop stat

Continue ahead for just a handful of Acne's new throwback jeans that'll fit seamlessly into your denim rotation, below.